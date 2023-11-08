Hulu New Releases: January 2023 – Den of Geek

Den of Geek

We have a list of the new Hulu movies and shows arriving in January 2023 including several new true crime docuseries.

If January sets the tone for any streamer’s year then 2023 is certainly going to be the Year of True Crime on Hulu. That’s right, Hulu’s list of new releases for January 2023 is highlight by several new true crime docuseries (and one charmingly goofy animated hero).

The true crime docuseries fest gets started with Death in the Dorms on Jan. 5. That will be followed by How I Caught My Killer on Jan. 12, and Web of Death on Jan. 19. The first is a six-episode series that will follow the real life case of murders at UCLA, while the latter two will both present several different stories.

It’s not just all true crime in January for Hulu. Jan. 9 sees the arrival of Koala Man, an animated series that envisions an Australian crime fighter of the same name. Also premiering is season 2 of How I Met Your Mather (Jan. 24) and superhero drama Extraordinary (Jan. 25). The only movie of note this month is The Drop on Jan. 13.

Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

January 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6

3 Idiotas (2017)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Empire Records (1995)

Gamer (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Irrational Man (2015)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Little Manhattan (2005)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

One Fine Day (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Real Steel (2011)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Snatch (2000)

Someone Like You (2001)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Truth (2015)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

January 3

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

January 4

Will Trent: Series Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11

January 5

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere

January 6

Bromates (2022)

January 7

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere

House of Darkness (2022)

Ad

Ad – content continues below

January 8

True Things (2021)

Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

January 9

Koala Man: Complete Season 1

Alert: Series Premiere

January 11

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere

January 12

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Riotsville, USA (2022)

January 13

The Drop (2022)

January 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Paris, 13th District (2021)

Ad

Ad – content continues below

January 18

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere

January 19

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling: Special Premiere

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere

January 20

One Way (2022)

January 21

Dig (2022)

January 22

Happening (2021)

The Tax Collector (2020)

January 23

Accused: Series Premiere

Ad

Ad – content continues below

January 24

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere

January 25

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1

January 26

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Killing County: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere

January 27

The Deer King (2021)

Maneater (2022)

January 31

The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere

Love, Gilda (2018)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Voyagers (2020)

January 14

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story Of The National Lampoon (2015)

Ad – content continues below

January 15

Being Flynn (2012)

January 24

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)

January 28

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Permanent (2017)

January 29

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

January 30

American Assassin (2017)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

January 31

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Anger Management (2003)

Aquamarine (2006)

Arctic (2018)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Christmas (2006)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away

Christine (1983)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

How I Live Now (2013)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Kollek (1995)

Layer Cake (2005)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

The Net (1995)

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Person To Person (2017)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Take This Waltz (2011)

This Means War (2010)

Tootsie (1982)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Ad

Ad – content continues below

Comment:

Written by

Alec Bojalad |

TV Editor at Den of Geek and Television Critics Association member. Based in Cleveland, Ohio. Very upset about various sporting events.

Ad – content continues below

Ad

The Den of Geek quarterly magazine is packed with exclusive features, interviews, previews and deep dives into geek culture.

Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

source