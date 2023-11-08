Amazon is offering up to 50% select Echo Dot smart speakers today – AL.com

Amazon is currently offering up to half off select Echo Dot smart speakers as part of its ongoing “Today’s Deals” sale.
Prime members can also get up to 30 percent off Echo Smart Speakers with Premium Sound today.
While these are considered Amazon Daily Deals, these sales sometimes last for more than just one day.
Those who are not yet an Amazon Prime member can sign up free for 30 days and take advantage of all member benefits before making any commitments. After its free trial, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 annually.
Meanwhile, be sure to check out today’s deals on Amazon Echo Dots below:
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids, Dragon. (Amazon.com)
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock, Glacier White. (Amazon.com)
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock. (Amazon.com)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) on Amazon. (Amazon)
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids, Owl . (Amazon.com)
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release). (Amazon.com)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. By using this site, you consent to our User Agreement and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 4/4/2023), Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement, and Your Privacy Choices and Rights (updated 7/1/2023).
© 2023 Advance Local Media LLC. All rights reserved (About Us).
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.
Community Rules apply to all content you upload or otherwise submit to this site.
YouTube’s privacy policy is available here and YouTube’s terms of service is available here.
Ad Choices
Amazon is offering up to 50% select Echo Dot smart speakers today – AL.com
Amazon is currently offering up to half off select Echo Dot smart speakers as part of its ongoing “Today’s Deals” sale.