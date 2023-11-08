Turkish Embrace Crypto Stablecoins Like Tether (USDT) as Lira Slides – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Live from New York and Hong Kong, bringing you the essential stories from the close of the U.S. markets to the open of trading across Asia.
Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth.
Oil Holds Near Three-Month Low With Demand Headwinds Growing
More Than Half of Consumers Say They’ll Trim Holiday Spending
Are We There Yet? China’s Property Correction
London Rental Demand Declines as Tenants Struggle to Pay Rent
Asian Shares Climb as US Stocks Hit Hot Streak: Markets Wrap
Luxury EV Maker Polestar Taps Volvo Car and China’s Geely for More Funding
Why San Francisco Fell in Love With the Ferry Building
Sequoia China Rebranding Is High-Stakes Leadership Test
Instacart’s First Report Shows Strength in Online Grocery Orders
Virgin Galactic Rises on Space Tourism Revenue, Job Cuts
AI Startup Anthropic to Use Google Chips in Expanded Partnership
Meta to Require Disclosure for Political Ads Using AI
SoftBank’s Son Edges Back Into Dealmaking With a Bet on Autonomy
Japan’s Unpopular Premier Drops Idea of Election This Year
UK Sees Fully Self-Driving Cars Hitting Its Roads Around 2026
Quant Giant Dimensional's Pivot to ETFs Reaps $100 Billion Payoff
Adam Neumann Remains a Billionaire Even With WeWork Bankruptcy
Hollywood Studios, Actors Tentatively Agree to New Contract
Picasso Sells for $139 Million, Artist’s Second Highest in History
Even If the Date Is Cheap, the Dating App Isn’t
Munger Warned BYD Away From ‘Graveyard’ Car Business
Singapore Contemplates the End of the Lee Political Era
Can a Triangle-Shaped Jet Cut Fuel Consumption in Half?
Wait, Legal Cannabis Is Finally Coming to the Netherlands?
Musk’s Neuralink Wants to Put a Chip In Someone’s Brain
SpaceX Wins Order Blocking Anti-Refugee Bias Lawsuit by US
Citigroup to Pay $25.9 Million for Armenian-American Discrimination
Big Promise, Little Success: The Precarious State of Carbon Capture
Insurers Are Still Backing Oil and Gas Industry Despite Rising Climate Threat
Affordable Housing Taxes Sweep the Ballots in Three US Cities
California Ranks First in Climate-Friendly Transportation Investments
70% Crypto Yields Are Back With DeFi Becoming a Hot Spot for Leverage Again
Ex-Cantor Executives Start Lending Platform for Anticipated Spot Bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin Miners Sold More Tokens Than They Minted During October’s Crypto Rally
People in Turkey are running to the crypto market as a haven against the collapsing lira currency.
Turkish Embrace Crypto Stablecoins Like Tether (USDT) as Lira Slides – Bloomberg
