Turkish Embrace Crypto Stablecoins Like Tether (USDT) as Lira Slides – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Live from New York and Hong Kong, bringing you the essential stories from the close of the U.S. markets to the open of trading across Asia.

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.

Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth.

Oil Holds Near Three-Month Low With Demand Headwinds Growing

More Than Half of Consumers Say They’ll Trim Holiday Spending

Are We There Yet? China’s Property Correction

London Rental Demand Declines as Tenants Struggle to Pay Rent

Asian Shares Climb as US Stocks Hit Hot Streak: Markets Wrap

Luxury EV Maker Polestar Taps Volvo Car and China’s Geely for More Funding

Sequoia China Rebranding Is High-Stakes Leadership Test

Instacart’s First Report Shows Strength in Online Grocery Orders

Virgin Galactic Rises on Space Tourism Revenue, Job Cuts

AI Startup Anthropic to Use Google Chips in Expanded Partnership

Meta to Require Disclosure for Political Ads Using AI

SoftBank’s Son Edges Back Into Dealmaking With a Bet on Autonomy

Japan’s Unpopular Premier Drops Idea of Election This Year

UK Sees Fully Self-Driving Cars Hitting Its Roads Around 2026

Quant Giant Dimensional's Pivot to ETFs Reaps $100 Billion Payoff

Adam Neumann Remains a Billionaire Even With WeWork Bankruptcy

Hollywood Studios, Actors Tentatively Agree to New Contract

Picasso Sells for $139 Million, Artist’s Second Highest in History

Even If the Date Is Cheap, the Dating App Isn’t

Munger Warned BYD Away From ‘Graveyard’ Car Business

Singapore Contemplates the End of the Lee Political Era

Can a Triangle-Shaped Jet Cut Fuel Consumption in Half?

Wait, Legal Cannabis Is Finally Coming to the Netherlands?

Musk’s Neuralink Wants to Put a Chip In Someone’s Brain

SpaceX Wins Order Blocking Anti-Refugee Bias Lawsuit by US

Citigroup to Pay $25.9 Million for Armenian-American Discrimination

Big Promise, Little Success: The Precarious State of Carbon Capture

Insurers Are Still Backing Oil and Gas Industry Despite Rising Climate Threat

Affordable Housing Taxes Sweep the Ballots in Three US Cities

Why San Francisco Fell in Love With the Ferry Building

California Ranks First in Climate-Friendly Transportation Investments

70% Crypto Yields Are Back With DeFi Becoming a Hot Spot for Leverage Again

Ex-Cantor Executives Start Lending Platform for Anticipated Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin Miners Sold More Tokens Than They Minted During October’s Crypto Rally

People in Turkey are running to the crypto market as a haven against the collapsing lira currency.

