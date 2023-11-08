Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Bloomberg Markets: China Open is the definitive guide to the markets in Hong Kong and on the mainland. David Ingles and Yvonne Man bring you the latest news and analysis to get you ready for the trading day.
Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
There's a multibillion-dollar race going on to build the first complete map of the brain, something scientists are calling the "connectome." It involves slicing the brain into thousands of pieces, and then digitally stitching them back together using a powerful AI algorithm.
Elon Musk’s latest round of price reductions brings EVs to a new level of price parity — and they’re also driving a wedge between investors.
Tesla Inc.’s top-selling electric vehicles now compete directly with gasoline cars on price after the latest round of price reductions. The lower prices could cost the company $1.2 billion a year, according to at least one investor.
At $38,990, the base Model 3 sedan now costs $8,700 less than the average amount paid for a car or truck in the US. The starting price for a Model Y SUV is $3,700 below the average auto price of roughly $48,000, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Green. Tesla started cutting prices at the start of the year, twisting the screws on legacy automakers that were already struggling to make electric vehicles profitably.
Tesla Prices Now Rival Average US Cars After Billions in Cuts – Bloomberg
