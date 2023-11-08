Tesla Prices Now Rival Average US Cars After Billions in Cuts – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Bloomberg Markets: China Open is the definitive guide to the markets in Hong Kong and on the mainland. David Ingles and Yvonne Man bring you the latest news and analysis to get you ready for the trading day.

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.

There's a multibillion-dollar race going on to build the first complete map of the brain, something scientists are calling the "connectome." It involves slicing the brain into thousands of pieces, and then digitally stitching them back together using a powerful AI algorithm.

Ex-Blackstone Credit Veteran Targets Singapore Mortgage Market

Oil Holds Near Three-Month Low With Demand Headwinds Growing

Are We There Yet? China’s Property Correction

London Rental Demand Declines as Tenants Struggle to Pay Rent

Asian Shares Climb as US Stocks Hit Hot Streak: Markets Wrap

Big Promise, Little Success: The Precarious State of Carbon Capture

Virgin Galactic Rises on Space Tourism Revenue, Job Cuts

China's Biggest Winner in Singles Day Bonanza May Be PDD, Say Market Experts

Sequoia China Rebranding Is High-Stakes Leadership Test

Bill Holdings Nears $1.95 Billion Payments Deal for Melio

AI Startup Anthropic to Use Google Chips in Expanded Partnership

Meta to Require Disclosure for Political Ads Using AI

SoftBank’s Son Edges Back Into Dealmaking With a Bet on Autonomy

Japan’s Unpopular Premier Drops Idea of Election This Year

UK Sees Fully Self-Driving Cars Hitting Its Roads Around 2026

Quant Giant Dimensional's Pivot to ETFs Reaps $100 Billion Payoff

Adam Neumann Remains a Billionaire Even With WeWork Bankruptcy

Hollywood Studios, Actors Tentatively Agree to New Contract

Picasso Sells for $139 Million, Artist’s Second Highest in History

Even If the Date Is Cheap, the Dating App Isn’t

Munger Warned BYD Away From ‘Graveyard’ Car Business

Singapore Contemplates the End of the Lee Political Era

Can a Triangle-Shaped Jet Cut Fuel Consumption in Half?

Wait, Legal Cannabis Is Finally Coming to the Netherlands?

Musk’s Neuralink Wants to Put a Chip In Someone’s Brain

SpaceX Wins Order Blocking Anti-Refugee Bias Lawsuit by US

Citigroup to Pay $25.9 Million for Armenian-American Discrimination

Big Promise, Little Success: The Precarious State of Carbon Capture

Insurers Are Still Backing Oil and Gas Industry Despite Rising Climate Threat

Affordable Housing Taxes Sweep the Ballots in Three US Cities

Why San Francisco Fell in Love With the Ferry Building

California Ranks First in Climate-Friendly Transportation Investments

70% Crypto Yields Are Back With DeFi Becoming a Hot Spot for Leverage Again

Ex-Cantor Executives Start Lending Platform for Anticipated Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin Miners Sold More Tokens Than They Minted During October’s Crypto Rally

Elon Musk’s latest round of price reductions brings EVs to a new level of price parity — and they’re also driving a wedge between investors.

Tesla Inc.’s top-selling electric vehicles now compete directly with gasoline cars on price after the latest round of price reductions. The lower prices could cost the company $1.2 billion a year, according to at least one investor.

At $38,990, the base Model 3 sedan now costs $8,700 less than the average amount paid for a car or truck in the US. The starting price for a Model Y SUV is $3,700 below the average auto price of roughly $48,000, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Green. Tesla started cutting prices at the start of the year, twisting the screws on legacy automakers that were already struggling to make electric vehicles profitably.

source