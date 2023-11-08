2023 Emmy-nominated shows to watch on Prime Video, Freevee … – About Amazon

This year’s Primetime Emmy Award nominations have been announced, and Amazon MGM Studios earned 68 nominations, marking the studio’s biggest year ever and the first year Amazon and MGM celebrate its Emmy nominees under one umbrella.

Prime Video’s hit series The Marvelous Maisel became the most-ever Emmy-nominated streaming comedy with 80 nominations, adding 14 nominations to its 66-nomination tally in its fifth and final season. Freevee’s comedy series Jury Duty earned four nominations overall, including outstanding comedy series. Amazon’s Prime Video earned 41 nominations, including nine for Daisy Jones & The Six and six for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. MGM also earned 23 nominations, including 12 for Wednesday and four for The Voice.

Here are four Emmy-nominated shows you can watch on Prime Video and Freevee:

Prime Video’s dazzling comedy series about a former housewife turned up-and-coming comedian earned 14 nominations this year.

The documentary-style courtroom comedy series starring James Marsden and “hero” Ronald Gladden earned four nominations this year.

The hit Prime Video series is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel, Daisy Jones & The Six, which follows the story of a fictional rock band. The series earned nine nominations this year.

The epic drama series based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien has been viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide and earned six nominations this year.

Customers with Prime Video Channels subscriptions can also stream Emmy-nominated series including House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, and Barry on Max, and Yellowjackets, The Amazing Race and Survivor on Paramount+. Prime members can add channels with no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available.

