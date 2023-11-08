Nothing Phone (2) teasers show front and back of the device – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Michail 29 June 2023

We’re less than two weeks away from the debut of the Nothing Phone (2) which is set to take place on July 11 and the teasers keep on coming. The latest ones show snippets of the upcoming Phone (2)’s front and back design which confirm a familiar look but with slight changes.



Nothing Phone (2) design teasers

The front brings a centered punch-hole cutout and what appear to be uniform bezels on the top and sides of the display. Based on rumors, Phone (2) will be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moving around to the back we can see the Phone (2) will keep the basic design of its predecessor with exposed clear plastic bits and the signature Glyph Interface of LEDs for notifications. The Nothing Phone (2) aluminum sides are expected to be slightly curved instead of flat, as shown in the new teaser

For more details on what to expect from the Nothing Phone (2), head over to our rumor roundup article here.

