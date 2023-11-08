Bitcoin traders call for calm as BTC price slips 10% in a week – Cointelegraph

Bitcoin is seeing a “logical and healthy” pullback, say commentators, with $25,000 now a key BTC price line in the sand.

Bitcoin (BTC) barely held $27,000 on April 22 as another round of losses left bulls with little firepower.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD barely preserving the $27,000 mark on April 22 after the Wall Street trading week ended on a sour note.

In contrast to United States equities, which managed to seal modest gains on April 22, Bitcoin continued to suffer as analysts warned of a return toward $25,000.

With that, BTC/USD was down 10% for the week and 4% in April overall, according to data from monitoring resource Coinglass, amid a dramatic turnaround in fortune versus much of Q1.

For popular trader Credible Crypto, however, there was still every reason to hope that the long-term uptrend remained intact.

“If your macro thesis on Bitcoin has changed because of a $2,000 pullback after a $10,000+ vertical rally from 19k to 30k+ you’re doing it wrong,” he insisted in part of his latest Twitter commentary.

In an additional post, he argued that such price action is “common” in crypto markets.

“The last major retest we had was at 19k before our rally to 30k+. A retest of 25k here would be logical and healthy,” he stated.

Financial information resource Stockmoney Lizards agreed, telling Twitter followers that the road higher may be slow and steady.

“After these huge green candles, we usually find some cooldown,” it wrote regarding the three-month BTC/USD chart.

Crypto analyst CryptoCon delivered similar conclusions on the basis of the latest movements in Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI).

Used to determine overbought and oversold conditions at given price points, the RSI can help offer insights into forthcoming price trends.

“Short term #Bitcoin price action seems grim, but behind the scenes, the Weekly RSI has broken out of a 6-year downtrend and is now attempting to make support,” CryptoCon revealed, comparing the latest action to prior halving cycles.

Trader Skew, meanwhile, delved into the potential near-term price targets for BTC/USD, focusing on moving averages (MAs).

The zone north of $25,000 remained the principal point of interest, with the 200-week MA residing at $25,850.

$BTC 1D

Failed breakout above 1D resistance $30K

Will be interesting if price retests $25K & 1W Trend MAs

I’d expect a stronger buy interest around there as it’s closest to invalidation there before HTF demand around $19K pic.twitter.com/D5eP9ujyHh

The market composition remained apt to liquidate traders, with Coinglass data showing April 22 costing crypto longs another $173 million.

As Cointelegraph reported, April 19 saw the largest amount of long liquidations of 2023 so far.

