6 Easy Ways to Open the Microsoft Store on Windows – MUO – MakeUseOf

The Microsoft Store has a ton of handy Windows apps, and it’s easy to open to boot.

Microsoft Store is the go-to place for downloading apps and games for Windows users. It also makes it simple to manage and update the default Windows apps. But what are the various ways to access Microsoft Store?

In this article, we’ll show you some quick and easy methods for opening the Microsoft Store app on Windows.

The Windows Search menu lets you access your apps, system settings, and local files, all from one place. Here's how you can use it to launch the Microsoft Store app on Windows.

Windows Start menu gives you quick access to all the apps on your computer. Here’s how you can use it to open the Microsoft Store app.

You can also pin the Microsoft Store app to the Start menu. To do so, right-click on the Microsoft Store app and select Pin to Start.

Want to get to the Microsoft Store without using the Start menu or the search menu? To accomplish that, you'll have to pin the Microsoft Store app to the taskbar. Here's how to do it.

Following that, you can open Microsoft Store by clicking on its icon on the taskbar.

Another way to open the Microsoft Store app is through the Run tool. Here's how to do it.

If you're a power user who prefers to interact with Windows via a command-line tool, you can also launch Microsoft Store by running a quick command in Command Prompt. Here are the steps for the same.

Alternatively, you can open the Microsoft Store via PowerShell by following these steps:

If you like the Command Prompt, check out our list of Command Prompt commands you must know on Windows.

You can also create a desktop shortcut for Microsoft Store and place it alongside your other frequently used apps and software.

To create a desktop shortcut for Microsoft Store:

After that, you can double-click the Microsoft Store desktop shortcut to open it quickly.

Want to open Microsoft Store even faster? Why not assign a keyboard shortcut to it? If you need help with that, check our guide on how to assign keyboard shortcuts to programs on Windows and follow the steps outlined there.

Now you know several different ways to access Microsoft Store on Windows. However, the methods listed above may not work if Microsoft Store is disabled on your computer. In that case, you'll need to enable the Microsoft Store via the Group Policy Editor or the Registry Editor.

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

Pankil is a freelance tech writer from India who has been writing about Windows since 2021. As a long-time Windows user, he has extensive knowledge of the ins and outs of the operating system and specializes in creating how-tos and troubleshooting guides. With a focus on practical advice and real-world solutions, Pankil aims to make technology accessible and user-friendly for everyone.

source