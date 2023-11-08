Bitcoin Price Prediction as US Inflation Data is Released – Where is … – Cryptonews

A quick 3min read about today’s crypto news!

As US inflation data is released, Bitcoin investors and traders eagerly await its impact on the cryptocurrency’s price. Since last Friday, Bitcoin has been on a remarkable run, rebounding nearly 30% from its recent lows and setting a new 2023 record above $26,000. The cryptocurrency surge comes amid a banking sector crisis and widespread bank runs.

In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) has also seen a rise in value, currently trading above the $1,600 mark. This upward trend in both BTC and ETH’s value has contributed to an overall increase in the value of most cryptocurrencies.

Therefore, the future of cryptocurrencies seems optimistic, especially as US authorities have shown readiness to support banks that accept cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin price alert 2023-03-14 06:00:44 GMT

BTC: $24,393

ETH: $1,677

ADA: $0.34466

DOGE: $0.072658

LINK: $6.7509

MATIC: $1.1793

SOL: $20.397

AVAX: $16.43

LTC: $80.923#bitcoinprice #Bitcoin

This move has instilled investor confidence and reinstated trust in the financial sector, leading to a surge in cryptocurrency demand. Consequently, major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have increased their values, contributing to an overall market worth rise.

This article will examine the latest Bitcoin price predictions and trends as investors navigate the impact of inflation on the cryptocurrency market.

Despite the recent closures of banks that were friendly towards cryptocurrencies, the cryptocurrency market climbed above $1.08 trillion for the first time in weeks. This surge was driven mainly by Bitcoin (BTC), which rose nearly 10% to surpass the $24,000 mark, hitting a two-week high. Ethereum (ETH) also witnessed a boost, rising above $1,600.

US regulators consider creating a contingency fund to support bank deposits in case of more failures #FDIC #Fed #BankingCrisis #FinancialStability pic.twitter.com/RmaID6quGV

The recent surge in BTC’s value was ignited by the US regulators’ backing for Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which many investors and traders viewed as a positive signal for the overall banking sector. As a result, market sentiment improved, and investors rushed to BTC, causing its value to skyrocket.

However, the latest upswing in BTC’s value highlights the increasing mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. This suggests that the cryptocurrency market may continue to experience rapid growth and volatility as more investors and institutions embrace digital assets.

On another note, the European Union has proposed a specialized blockchain containing the region’s relevant personal identity and data information. This blockchain safeguards user privacy while complying with MiCA, the EU’s upcoming cryptocurrency regulatory framework.

This move is expected to boost investor confidence in the cryptocurrency sector, demonstrating that governments and regulatory organizations are willing to support the industry.

The US dollar faced difficulties in gaining momentum on Tuesday and hit a multi-week low due to concerns about a potential systemic crisis following the collapse of a US technology-focused lender.

The current crisis in the banking sector has sparked speculation that the Federal Reserve may halt its aggressive rate-hiking cycle.

As a result, market expectations suggest that there is a 31% chance of rate cuts expected in June and for the rest of the year.

Asian bank stocks tumble as US systemic concerns prevail https://t.co/SqioGxH43c pic.twitter.com/cx2eE952DQ

It is important to remember that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes have played a significant role in driving the US dollar’s strength, but the expectations of how high rates could climb have been moderated.

♨️The US consumer inflation report remains the most important statistic for this week.

Authoritative economists give their assessment:

Morgan Stanley 6.4%

Goldman Sachs 6.4%

Jp Morgan 6.2%

Bank of America 6.1%

Wells Fargo 6.2% pic.twitter.com/wKTtNJsLgE

Looking ahead, the important US inflation report is set to be released later on Tuesday, adding to the Fed’s dilemma on whether to continue with its path of rate hikes to counter persistent price pressures or to hold off on further tightening of monetary policy to allow the banking system some relief.

On Tuesday, the BTC/USD pair traded with a bullish bias at the $25,750 level. On the upside, Bitcoin faces immediate resistance at the $26,700 level. Further on the higher side, a breakout of the $26,700 level can open up further room for buying until $27,400.

On the lower side, Bitcoin’s immediate support level is at $25,125, and a break below this level could open up further room for selling until the $23,750 level. It may be worth considering a buying trade if the price surpasses the $25,225 level today.

