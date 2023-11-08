Retailers just slashed the price on the Apple Watch 8 following … – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna, Jason R. Rich, Brittany Vincent

September 22, 2023 / 11:27 AM EDT / Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple just released the Apple Watch 9, the latest addition to the company’s ultra-popular smartwatch lineup. The release of the Apple Watch 9, with a brighter screen and new chip, has retailers dropping the price on older Apple Watch models. Recent models like the Apple Watch 8 are still able to receive software updates and have tons of advanced features like heart monitoring, crash detection and more. So even if you don’t get the latest model, you’re still getting an excellent smartwatch . Plus, you can save quite a bit of money with these hot Apple Watch 8 clearance deals.

if you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch and aren’t concerned about having the newest model possible, take advantage of Amazon’s latest price drop on the Apple Watch 8. It’s currently 22% off at Amazon and at Walmart following today’s Apple Watch 9 release.

Not interested in splurging on the newly announced Apple Watch 9? Then consider the on-sale Apple Watch 8.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. For regular smartwatch users, it packs just about every feature you could ask for into a compact, comfortable-to-wear package.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the obvious choice for anyone who doesn’t need any of the Apple Watch Ultra’s ridiculously long feature list. It’s just right, and a great upgrade from the previous line’s offerings. It’s also more affordable and frequently goes on sale.

Right now, both Walmart and Amazon have marked down the 41mm GPS-only Apple Watch 8 to $310 (regularly $399). This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Pricing varies for additional models based on size and cellular options, but the Apple Watch 8 is discounted across all models.

Why we like the Apple Watch 8:

Still interested in the newer model? Here’s what you need to know. The new Apple Watch Series 9 offers the versatility and functionality most people want from their smartwatch. It can be ordered right now for immediate shipment. Once again, there are two case size options -– 41mm and 45mm –- and multiple casing color options including starlight, midnight, silver and (Product)RED. You can also choose between several different case material options (all of which are waterproof). The aluminum option, for example, also now comes in pink. All run the WatchOS 10 operating system which comes preinstalled on the watch, along with a collection of apps.

One of the biggest improvements to Apple Watch Series 9 is the introduction of the Apple S9 SiP chip. It improves the speed, battery life and functionality of the watch. For example, it now supports a double-tap gesture that makes it easier to control the watch with just one hand. The new chip also improves how the watch gathers and analyzes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope and optical heart sensor.

The smaller 41mm case size retails for $399. The larger 45mm case size sells for $429.

If you’re someone who wears a smartwatch and is considering a upgrade, then an Apple Watch is worth it. The smart wearable can tell time, answer texts and calls, play music and it’s outfitted with all the latest features and functions, including health-tracking. While the Apple Watch does not track blood pressure, it does feature as an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

Apple just released the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, making them the newest and latest models in the Apple Watch lineup, replacing the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. If you wanted to see the prior Apple Watch generations in order, they start with the Apple Watch (1st generation) (2015), the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 (2016), the Apple Watch Series 3 (2017), the Apple Watch Series 4 (2018), the Apple Watch Series 5 (2019), the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE (2020), the Apple Watch Series 7 and finally the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra (2022).

You might be wondering, what is the difference between an Apple Watch cellular vs. GPS? Well if you don’t have your Apple iPhone on you, the Apple Watch cellular can still connect to the internet and show you all your favorite content right on your wrist. Plus it can track your location and give you directions no matter where you are. The Apple Watch GPS can only give you directions, but it’s not connected to the internet so it can’t do things like send you emails or stream music.

Should you wait for the Apple Watch Series? Well if you want a good deal on Apple Watch, there is no better time to buy one than today. Amazon is full of major deals on Apple Watches.

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 11:27 AM EDT

Ring home security offers reliable services, affordable devices, smart home integration, and more: our full review.

Looking for Black Friday 2023’s best deals on Nintendo Switches? Here are the top discounts for every type of Switch and Switch games.

Check out these amazing early Black Friday 2023 deals on gaming laptop computers that are available right now.

Score this beautiful baking set from The Pioneer Woman for just $20 during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Don’t let this deal go — get the “Frozen” Elsa doll and matching dress at Walmart Black Friday.

Get the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum for $250 off at Walmart’s Black Friday sale.

Walmart+ members can claim this smart TV deal right now.

The best Apple Watch deals this Black Friday 2023 include price cuts on Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra models.

Shop the best White Elephant gifts of 2023 for your next gift exchange.

Agreement on new labor contract sets the stage for film and TV actors to return to work after months-long production freeze.

CIA Director William Burns is headed to Doha amid the Israel-Hamas war in an effort to secure the release of hostages and prevent a wider regional conflict.

Sports betting has quickly turned into a financial behemoth, with $93 billion wagered in 2022. NCAA president Charlie Baker is worried about the impact on college athletes.

Danica Roem, the first openly trans state senator in Virginia, campaigned on raising teacher pay, increasing access to health care and preventing gun violence.

The Pentagon announced the U.S. military carried out retaliatory strikes against an Iran-linked facility in eastern Syria after rocket and drone attacks against U.S. forces continued.

Agreement on new labor contract sets the stage for film and TV actors to return to work after months-long production freeze.

Sports betting has quickly turned into a financial behemoth, with $93 billion wagered in 2022. NCAA president Charlie Baker is worried about the impact on college athletes.

Federal financial regulators allege that Citi denied credit card applications from Americans of Armenian descent.

Home Shopping Network received reports of dozens of injuries and hundreds of customer complaints before notifying the government, regulators said.

Gas prices are now below $3 a gallon in eight states, and drivers in other parts of the country could also see cheaper fuel costs.

CIA Director William Burns is headed to Doha amid the Israel-Hamas war in an effort to secure the release of hostages and prevent a wider regional conflict.

Danica Roem, the first openly trans state senator in Virginia, campaigned on raising teacher pay, increasing access to health care and preventing gun violence.

The Pentagon announced the U.S. military carried out retaliatory strikes against an Iran-linked facility in eastern Syria after rocket and drone attacks against U.S. forces continued.

More than 100 Democratic lawmakers asked President Biden to allow Palestinians living in the U.S. without permanent legal status to gain deportation protections.

Most GOP voters prefer a candidate who supports aid to Israel but are divided on Ukraine.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the diabetes drug Mounjaro, which will be marketed as a weight loss drug under the name Zepbound.

Experts say now is a good time to get vaccinated against COVID and flu ahead of your Thanksgiving holiday gathering.

The medication, tirzepatide, was previously approved as Mounjaro for diabetes and will now be marketed as Zepbound for weight loss.

Amazon cuts price of One Medical membership to $99 a year as the e-commerce giant targets health care expansion.

Bernice Heiderman died in 2018 after texting her mother that the local Peace Corps doctor wasn’t taking seriously her complaints of dizziness, nausea, fever and fatigue, a law firm said.

CIA Director William Burns is headed to Doha amid the Israel-Hamas war in an effort to secure the release of hostages and prevent a wider regional conflict.

More than 100 Democratic lawmakers asked President Biden to allow Palestinians living in the U.S. without permanent legal status to gain deportation protections.

Most GOP voters prefer a candidate who supports aid to Israel but are divided on Ukraine.

A defense official said the MQ-9 Reaper drone was operating in international airspace off of the coast of Yemen.

Sasha Skochilenko was arrested in April 2022 after replacing supermarket price tags with antiwar slogans decrying the invasion.

Agreement on new labor contract sets the stage for film and TV actors to return to work after months-long production freeze.

America’s largest festival for non-fiction cinema offers more than 200 full-length and short films from around the world. Check out the remarkable lineup of features.

Patrick Dempsey takes the crown from “Captain America” actor Chris Evans​.

A rare, wide-ranging interview with hip-hop star, business mogul and activist JAY-Z will be featured in a prime-time special, “JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn’s Own,” airing Tuesday, Nov. 14, on CBS and Paramount+.

Best-selling author and Emmy-winning news anchor Rachel Maddow joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her new book “Prequel,” and what we can learn from history about America’s fight against fascism. Plus, she looks ahead to the 2024 election.

Fei-Fei Li, known as the “Godmother of A.I.,” is also the author of a memoir titled, “The Worlds I See,” which focuses on her upbringing and work in the field.

As part of our series, “Age of AI,” we’re introducing you to the woman who has become known in the tech world as the “Godmother of AI.” Fei-Fei Ling immigrated to the U.S. from China as a child. She documents her beginnings and rise to the top of her field in her new memoir, “The Worlds I See.”

A former employee of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, testified before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday and said the company did not do enough to limit the harmful effects of social media on teens. Jo Ling Kent reports.

Whitney Wolfe Herd’s move to step down as Bumble CEO highlights a key challenge for dating companies — appealing to young people.

Creator Hank Green said he made about 2.5 cents per 1,000 views on TikTok through the Creator Fund.

“One could think of the body of a starfish … as a disembodied head walking about the sea floor on its lips,” researchers said.

On the hottest days, cheetahs became more nocturnal — increasing their overlapping hunting hours with rival big cats by 16%, the study found.

The device worked to “reduce freezing of gait” by electrically stimulating the Parkinson’s patient’s spinal cord, according to a new study.

The Greenland ice sheet is the second-largest contributor to sea level rise, and as temperatures rise, glaciers in the northern parts of the region are becoming “extremely vulnerable.”

A dense, acrid layer of smog has blanketed India’s capital, as it does every year, despite firework bans and farmers being ordered to change their ways.

Three people were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of running a brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia that catered to high-end clients, including doctors, lawyers and tech executives.

Federal prosecutors in New York announced the arrests of 10 men allegedly connected with the Gambino crime family. Six others were arrested in Italy as part of the operation.

A suspect in the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll​ has been taken into custody, the Detroit Police Department said Wednesday.

DNA samples and genetic geneology helped to identify Jerry A. Mikkelson — 36 years after his body was found.

It happened at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday at the 49th Street N, R, W subway station in Manhattan.

Saturn’s rings will seemingly disappear from view in 2025, a phenomenon caused by the planet’s rotation on an axis.

The $1.5 billion Euclid space telescope is designed to study mysterious dark energy and dark matter, which make up 95% of the universe.

“It’s astounding how this thing actually is sitting in place already with its galaxy so early on in the universe,” said one of the study’s authors.

NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.

Mattingly was also known for being removed from the ill-fated Apollo 13 crew 72 hours before its scheduled launch.

Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.

Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.

A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.

Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case

Five Republicans are taking part in another debate Wednesday night as they try to make their case for the Oval Office. John Dickerson shares questions he thinks should make the moderators’ list.

The third Republican debate this primary season comes a day after Ohio voters gave a resounding “yes” to making abortion a state constitutional right. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan reports. Then, Ed O’Keefe and Robert Costa join with more from Florida.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, testified as a witness Wednesday in the $250 million New York civil trial in which the Trump Organization, her father and family members are accused of fraud. She testified that she had no knowledge of her father’s financial statements. Scott MacFarlane has details.

Three beloved pandas who have been living at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C., are being returned to China. Their departure brings an end to decades of so-called “panda diplomacy,” which began in 1972. Adriana Diaz has more.

Democrats scored victories in Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia on Tuesday. Political strategists Ashley Etienne and Devin O’Malley join “America Decides” to assess the electoral results and preview more of Wednesday’s Republican debate.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

source