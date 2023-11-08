Best Google Pixel 6 cases in 2023 – XDA Developers

Protect your Pixel 6 from scratches and drops with one of these amazing cases.

While Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, are the best Pixel phones you can buy right now, last year's Pixel 6 lineup is great if you want a flagship experience on a budget. For instance, the Pixel 6 gives you access to Google's first-gen Tensor SoC, a great set of cameras, and an impressive software experience with loads of Pixel-exclusive goodies for the price of a mid-range phone. If you've just bought a new Pixel 6 for the same reasons, we highly recommend investing in one of the following Pixel 6 cases to protect your new phone from scratches and drops.

The Spigen Thin Fit case is our preferred pick for the Pixel 6 as it offers complete protection with a dual-layer design without adding too much bulk.

The dbrand Grip is a premium rugged case that provides a great level of protection and lets you customize your phone’s look with dbrand’s skins.

The Supcase UB Pro for the Google Pixel 6 is a unique rugged case that features a built-in screen protector, a handy kickstand, and even a belt clip.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case features a TPU bumper for shock absorption and a clear polycarbonate back that lets you show off your phone’s color.

The Tudia DualShield case is a great option for those who want a rugged case for their Pixel 6 but don’t like the ruggedized look other cases offer.

The Poetic Revolution is another great rugged case for the Pixel 6, featuring a dual-layer design, a built-in screen protector, and even a handy kickstand.

The Otterbox Defender series case is a great pick if you lead an active lifestyle and need a case that can help your Pixel 6 survive drops with ease.

The Caseology Parallax is a stylish rugged case for the Pixel 6, offering all-around protection, a grippy texture, and a cool design on the back panel.

That rounds up our list of the best Google Pixel 6 cases currently on the market. Out of the lot, we highly recommend the Spigen Thin Fit case, as it offers a good level of protection for your Pixel 6 without adding too much bulk. It's also one of the most affordable options, which is an added bonus. In case it doesn't fit your needs and you'd much rather go with a case that offers better drop protection, you should go with the Supcase UB Pro. Its dual-layer design will keep your Pixel 6 safe from drops, and the built-in screen protector will protect it from scratches. It also features a built-in kickstand and a belt clip, but the best part is that it's not as expensive as some of the other rugged cases on our list.

Once you place your order, check out our roundup of the best Pixel 6 screen protectors if you want an additional layer of protection on your phone's display.

