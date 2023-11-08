Kris Tyson from MrBeast Before & After: How does the streamer look … – Sportskeeda

Kris Tyson, a longtime member and friend of Jimmy “MrBeast,” has been making headlines in YouTube-related news lately due to their announcement of starting hormone replacement therapy (HRT). For those unaware, HRT for trans women is a medical treatment that involves the use of estrogen and often also an anti-androgen medication to promote the development of female physical characteristics.

Kris Tyson also disclosed that she has been undergoing HRT for the past couple of months now, which has resulted in significant physical changes to her body, in addition to her willing changes, such as her clothes and hairstyle.

Since Kris Tyson has been prominently featured in MrBeast’s videos, it’s unsurprising that many examples compare her previous appearance to her current one after undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

Before this year, Kris used to present herself as a conventionally perceived male with masculine clothing choices. As evidenced by her Instagram pictures, she also sported a beard. Here are some of her older pictures prior to her gender transition:

Instagram Post

Instagram Post

It’s not clear exactly when she began expressing herself differently. However, certain changes, such as long hair, became visible in late 2022. Over the past few months, more noticeable changes have become visible, such as the absence of facial hair, longer hair, and conventionally feminine clothing choices.

Here are some of the pictures to support the evidence:

Kris Tyson’s gender transition and changes have naturally attracted a lot of scrutiny and transphobic comments. For instance, controversial streamer Sneako (who previously worked with MrBeast) pointed out that Kris used to be a lot edgier. He remarked that she used to joke about gender identity, even recognizing herself as “an attack helicopter.”

He said:

Despite this, MrBeast and their friends have remained steadfast in her support. It is crucial to recognize gender dysphoria as a real condition. Validating a person’s gender identity can help them feel accepted and supported, which is crucial for their well-being.

For those who may be wondering, Kris also has a son with her ex-wife. They recently tweeted about their separation but expressed a desire to maintain privacy. Kris has also openly identified as bisexual, a fact known since their tweet in 2020.

Kris Tyson appeared as a guest on Anthony Padilla’s popular series I spent a day with, when the former officially came out as a woman. She also revealed her new pronouns, saying:

Timestamp: 03:35

Kris Tyson also opened up about the societal pressures of being known as “the guy” in MrBeast videos:

Providing access to gender-affirming care, such as hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgeries, can also be life-changing for those who experience gender dysphoria. Overall, recognizing gender dysphoria and supporting individuals who experience it is vital to promote inclusivity, acceptance, and equity in society.

