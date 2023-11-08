Xbox rolls out new voice reporting feature – GamesIndustry.biz

Users can submit 60-second in-game voice chat clips in violation of community standards for review
Microsoft has announced a new Xbox voice reporting safety feature for users to help consumer report harassment during in-chat sessions.
With the feature, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One users can capture 60-second clips they find harmful.
The process involves:
Any captured content used during the voice moderation will not appear in recent captures and will not be able to be shared. A clip will remain on consoles for 24 online hours.
Dave McCarthy, corporate vice president of Xbox Player Services, said in the announcement, “When we looked at the next important step in our safety innovation, our team targeted in-game chat because it is often the place where players have the highest opportunity to interact with players outside of their friend network.”
“… We want players to feel comfortable jumping into any multiplayer chat feeling supported and welcome – and if they experience or witness inappropriate conduct, they can take action.”
McCarthy added, “Our work is never done,” and that voice reporting is one of the new features that Xbox is working on to improve community safety measures.
Jeffrey Rousseau
Staff Writer
Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.
