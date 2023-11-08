Save big on monitors during Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Brittany Vincent

October 10, 2023 / 5:17 PM EDT / Essentials

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales event is here, and with it comes some of the best deals on monitors we’ve seen all year. If you’ve been biding your time, searching for the best deal on a new display for your desktop or laptop computer, now’s a great time. Check out these must-see Amazon deals on monitors from Samsung, Acer, LG, Razer, and more.

One of the best deals on monitors you’ll find at Amazon right now is the Samsung Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. It’s currently 42% off right now, so you can get it for just $1,277 (regularly $2,200).

Below, find more of our favorite monitors from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, but act fast — these big deals won’t stick around for long.

The 49″ Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor has long been a favorite of the CBS Essentials team, and for good reason: it’s massive. Plus, just about everything looks great on this huge screen.

If you’re looking for a truly immersive gaming experience, this super-wide curved monitor is everything you’ve hoped for. It boasts a QLED display, a one-millisecond response rate, and 240 Hz refresh rate for especially smooth gaming unmarred by stuttering and pesky blurring.

With a huge screen and great specs, you can’t go wrong with this monitor, especially for a whopping 42% off. Blink or you’ll miss this absolutely fantastic deal.

Why we like the 49″ Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor:

Want a new display for gaming, but don’t want to spend over $1,000 for one? The Razer Raptor 27″ gaming monitor is a great compromise. It’s also 50% off right now, which means it’s more than worth pulling the trigger on.

This IPS monitor manages to serve up stunning clarity and detail with its 2560×1440 resolution — great no matter which games you decide to play. It’s designed for fast-paced visuals, with a rapid 165Hz refresh rate and a swift response time (1 ms with Ultra Low Motion Blur and 4 ms typical). The monitor also delivers super vibrant colors thanks to its 95% DCI-P3 color coverage and HDR400 support.

But it’s not all the inside that counts here. This thing looks great, too. Not only is it built with a sturdy aluminum base, but it uses Razer Chroma RGB lighting and includes integrated cable management so you can say goodbye to pesky cords. Plus, with Razer Synapse integration, you can seamlessly adjust settings and connect it to your gaming setup with a few clicks.

Why we like the Razer Raptor 27″ gaming monitor:

This affordable monitor is an excellent pick for anyone who needs to get work done a home on a clear, reliable piece of tech. The Acer 21.5″ Full HD Zero Frame monitor is not only budget-friendly, but it’s an edge-to-edge monitor that looks good at just about any angle.

You can tilt it to your liking so it can be set up just about anywhere in your home as well. It also comes with a blue filter to keep eye strain at a minimum. It also has a respectable 75hz refresh rate, which should be just fine for anyone using the monitor as a desktop replacement. Work or play in style with this worthy addition to any home office.

Why we like the Acer 21.5″ Full HD Zero Frame monitor:

Not into the pricier options for your next gaming computer’s display? The LG 27″ 27GP850 Ultragear gaming monitor might be more your style. This QHD monitor delivers a sharp-looking 2560 x 1440 resolution that should make any of your favorite titles sparkle. It’s also energy-efficient if that matters to you, with its typical power consumption at 48W and 65W at its peak.

It’s a great-looking piece of hardware, and at sub-$500 prices, it’s even better. It’s widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio and fast 1ms response time, coupled with an 165Hz refresh rate mens this screen was built for gaming — and it’s compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

It’s also a versatile option that can be adjusted in height, pivoted, and tilted to your preference. It may be bereft of the fun RGB lighting you expect from some of the pricier options, but it’s well worth grabbing on sale, especially since it’s such a great performer.

Why we like the LG 27″ 27GP850 Ultragear gaming monitor:

The HP 27h 27″ 1080p IPS Monitor is a full HD option with plenty of real estate for any user. Whether you’re needing an addition to your home workstation or just a bigger, better way to enjoy some of your favorite shows, this monitor has you covered.

It boasts dual speakers for amplified audio as well as a 75Hz refresh rate, and 100mm height and title options. Adjust it however you like, while the sturdy stand it sits on will stay put without moving all over the place. It also has an onboard area to customize settings with the HP Display Center and a small joypad control to navigate.

This monitor isn’t for hardcore gamers, but it’s a nicely-sized, affordable option for anyone who’s in the market for a replacement, and it can do anything you need it to. For this price, that makes it worth its weight in gold.

Why we like the HP 27h 27″ 1080p IPS Monitor:

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you’ll also find big discounts across all of Amazon’s departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You’ll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you’ll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy’s, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

You bet they do — and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won’t always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won’t be offered.

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the “add to cart” and “buy now” buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon’s regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the “buy now” button (and where it says “ships from and sold by”), look for the heading that says “returns.”

If the text says, “eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt,” that’s the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl’s, which accepts some Amazon returns.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials are keeping track of the best deals on Amazon right now. Check out our coverage of Prime Big Deal Days below.

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is one of your best opportunities this holiday season to save big on the hottest tech of 2023. Here are the best deals to shop now, while they’re available.

Need a new robot vacuum, mattress or maybe a new set of tools? Amazon has deals on all that and more during its Big Deal Days early Black Friday sale.

Amazon isn’t the only retailer holding an early Black Friday sale today. Here are more retailers offering deals.

Brittany Vincent has been covering gaming, tech, and all things entertainment for 16 years for a variety of online and print publications. She’s been covering the commerce space for nearly a decade. Follow her on Twitter at @MolotovCupcake.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 5:17 PM EDT

