Prime Video's Deadloch: Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything … – MovieWeb

In the upcoming series, Deadloch, Kate Box and Madeleine Sami team up to solve a murder mystery. Here’s everything you need to know.

This year has seen the release of several new comedic golds, including Beef, Mrs. Davis, and Apple TV+'s Shrinking, as well as a slew of returning shows, like Ted Lasso, Succession, and Barry. While most of these have been hugely successful as they captivated audiences from the start through the end with flawless comedic timing, a handful of them have kept viewers coming back for more. To add more to the year's collection, Prime Video is releasing an exciting comedy series, Deadloch.

Deadloch is an upcoming comedy series co-created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan that will star Kate Box and Madeleine Sami. The series, produced by Amazon Studios, Guesswork Television, and OK Great Productions, will combine a riveting mystery storyline with the Kates' signature sense of humor. That said, here's everything you need to know about Deadloch, the forthcoming mystery comedy series on Prime Video.

The trailer for Deadloch was recently released on Prime Video's official YouTube channel, and here's our interpretation of the plot based on it. A peaceful hamlet near the shore prepares for its Winter Festival until a man known as Trent turns up dead alongside the beach.

Dulcie Collins (Kate Box), a local senior sergeant, takes up the case and runs an investigation, but it leads her nowhere. Her superior informs her that they have hired another senior investigator, Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami), with whom she will work on the case.

Eddie, on the other hand, is a little difficult to deal with, and given their opposing viewpoints on the murder, they don't seem to get along. While Collins believes that this case is larger than one death and could be linked to another case from five years ago, Eddie disputes her claims.

At this rate, how will the duo find the murderer? Another murder might very well happen right under their careful eyes, especially with the Winter Festival right around the corner.

While we expanded on the plot based on the trailer, here's how Prime Video defines the unfolding story:

"The Tasmanian town of Deadloch, a once sleepy seaside hamlet, is left reeling when a local man turns up dead on the beach. Two female detectives are thrown together to solve the case: Fastidious local senior sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and a rough-as-guts blow-in from Darwin, senior investigator Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) along with their overeager junior constable Abby (Nina Oyama). As the town prepares to launch the annual arts, food, and culture event—Winter Festival—the trio have to put their differences aside and work together to find the killer."

Deadloch is fronted by Kate Box and Madeleine Sami, who play senior investigators attempting to solve their case from different perspectives. Kate has previously appeared in Rake as Nicole, The Black Balloon as Elizabeth, and Riot as Marg McMann. Her work as Riot's lead actress earned her the 2018 AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama.

Madeleine, on the other hand, is a talented actress, director, and writer who has worked on films and television shows such as Super City, Samoan Wedding, The Breaker Uppers, and Slow West. Nina Oyama, best known for her work on Utopia, Squinters, Class of '07, and Latecomers, also seems to have a crucial role as Abbie Matsuda in the series.

In addition to the main cast members we've already mentioned, the series also features an impressive supporting cast, including Alicia Gardiner as Cath York, Holly Austin as Skye O'Dwyer, Tom Ballard as Sven Alderman, Astrid Wells as Claire Connelly, Duncan Fellows as Ray McLintock, Shaun Martindale as Phil McGangus, Hayden Spencer as Commissioner Shane, and many more.

Deadloch is directed by Ben Chessell (Rush and Offspring), Beck Cole (Black Comedy and Here I Am), and Gracie Otto (The Moth Effect), who each direct four, two, and two episodes, respectively.

While co-creators Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, who previously collaborated on The Katering Show, have written one episode each, the remaining seven episodes have been penned by Kirsty Fisher (Pirate Islands: The Lost Treasure of Fiji), Anchuli Felicia King (Class of '07), Madeleine Sami (Super City), Christian White (Clickbait), and Kim Wilson (A Place to Call Home). The series' co-creators have shared their thoughts on the show with Prime Video. In their own words,

"We are both so thrilled to share the dark, strange little town of Deadloch with the world. We're particularly excited for everyone to meet Dulcie and Eddie, performed by the powerhouses Kate Box and Madeleine Sami, who are far better actors than we'll ever be. The supporting cast is sublime, the crew are a delight, and the experience of making this story with Prime Video globally on the incredible land of lutruwita (Tasmania) is one we'll never forget."

Amanda Brown, best known for her work on Babyteeth, The Secrets She Keeps, Son of a Lion, and Look Both Ways, composed the music for the series. The series is being co-produced by Fiona McConaghy and Andrew Walker, with executive producers Kate McCartney, Tanya Phegan, Kate McLennan, and Kevin White.

Deadloch, the upcoming detective comedy series, will be released on Prime Video on June 2.

