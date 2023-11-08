Windows update causes video problems: Microsoft issues … – PCWorld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

After the recent automatic Windows Updates KB5028244 and KB5027303 caused problems for many users, Microsoft has temporarily stopped distributing them. The Windows team is now in the process of correcting the error with the help of the “Known Issue Rollback” feature in Windows.

Users reported problems playing videos after installing the updates from the end of June. Microsoft has now confirmed the issue and announced that it stems from a bug in the WVC1 and VC-1 video codecs. Apps for Windows 10 and Windows 11 that use these codecs may no longer be able to play back or record videos. Some cameras and webcams are also affected. Microsoft worked fast to correct the problem, as noted on the Windows Release Health Dashboard.

Microsoft just released an emergency fix. Thanks to the Known Issue Rollback features, affected users now only have to wait for the problem to be fixed automatically. Distribution of the KIR update started on July 25. The original updates were stopped, the bugs were ironed out, and the update was made available again.

This article originally appeared on pcwelt.de.

