iPad 10th-gen specs, price and features of the 2022 iPad – Macworld

Apple has launched a brand new version of the entry-level iPad with a larger screen and a new design. Gone is the Home button and instead we have a 10.9in display, replacing the 10.2in display on older models. Inside is a A14 Bionic chip, a move up from the A13 in the previous generation. There are also camera improvements including a 12MP wide camera on the rear (up from 8MP) and a new 12MP Landscape Ultra Wide front camera.

The 2022 iPad is also the final iPad to transition from the Lightning connector to USB-C, which is probably in good time following news that a new EU rule that means all new products have to offer USB-C by 2024.

In this article we gather everything you need to know about the new 10th-generation iPad, including how to buy one, new features, design changes, tech specs, and pricing.

The 2022 iPad is available to order now and will start shipping on Wednesday, October 26.

You can order a new iPad from Apple at the Apple Store.

The iPad Pro 9th generation, which launched in 2021 is still on sale.

The U.S. price of the entry-level iPad had remained constant at $329 for the past several generations and we didn’t expect that to change, however, what Apple has done is keep the older 9th generation iPad on sale at that low price, while introducing the new iPad at a higher price of $449.

Unfortunately (and as expected) the price is quite a bit higher in the UK where the iPad 10th generation starts at £499. Perhaps an even bigger disappointment is that the iPad 9th generation price has increased to £369 from £319. These increases will be due to the effects of inflation and currency fluctuations but they will be frustrating for those outside the U.S.

Here’s how prices look right now and for the most recent models:

As predicted the iPad has received a redesign that brings it into line with the other iPad models. Like the iPad mini in 2021, the iPad has now received a massive facelift which includes the removal of the Home button and a move to a more colorful cases, akin to the iPad Air selection.

The Home button may be no more but that doesn’t mean there is no Touch ID – as with the iPad Air and iPad mini touch ID has moved to the Power button at the top of the iPad.

The color options include blue, pink, yellow, and silver, unlike the older models, including the 9th generation model which is still available, which only shipped in silver or Space Gray.

We saw rumors that Apple was planning to recycle the older iPad Air design for the entry level iPad. This would have meant an increase to a 10.5-inch display, however we actually have a 10.9in display that offers 2360â€‘byâ€‘1640 resolution at 264 ppi compared to 2160-by-1620 resolution at 264 ppi on the 9th generation iPad.

The good news is that it’s not only a bigger display than before. The new display is Liquid Retina, like the 11in iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini.

Unfortunately it is still not a fully laminated display, which we have always felt is a disappointment for the standard iPad because it means there is a slight gap between the glass and the touch-panel of the display, while the other models all use laminated glass that’s flush against display. It also lacks the antireflective coating of the other iPads.

According to MySmartPrice’s renders which leaked weeks prior to the launch, the new iPad was to be slightly larger, measuring 248mm x 179mm x 6.98mm compared to 250mm x 174mm x 7.50mm for the current model.

We now know that the measurements are as follows:

9.79 inches (248.6 mm) x 7.07 inches (179.5 mm) x 0.28 inch (7 mm)

The previous generation measurements were:

9.8 inches (250.6 mm) x 6.8 inches (174.1 mm) x 0.29 inch (7.5 mm)

So the new model is slightly wider, but not quite as tall as the old model. It’s fractionally thinner too.

The new model is also very slightly lighter: 1.07 pounds (487 grams) compared to 1.05 pounds (477 grams) for the Wi-Fi models.

The new iPad does get some technological enhancements on the inside including a move to the A14 Bionic chip (up from the A13 Bionic).

The A14 chip is a few years old now. By choosing the A14, rather than the A15 – which is used in the iPad mini – Apple is clearly distinguishing this as the entry-level iPad. That’s not to say that the A14 won’t be powerful enough, and it will certainly mean improvements compared to the previous generation iPad. It’s interesting to observe that every iPad kind now has a different processor: the A14 in the iPad, A15 in the iPad mini, M1 in the iPad Air and the M2 in the iPad Pro. Apple couldn’t really have differentiated the line up more clearly.

On the front Apple has updated the camera to what it is describing as a “Landscape Ultra Wide front camera”. There are no other changes to this camera though. It’s still 12MP and ƒ/2.4 aperture. Apple claims the new camera offers a 122-degree field of view, this works with Centre Stage to automatically pan and zoom to keep tracking the caller (Centre Stage was available on the previous generation).

There had been rumours that Apple was changing the rear camera position by adding a vertical array that looks something like the iPhone X. This hasn’t happened, there is still only one camera on the iPad (unlike the iPad Pro which has wide and ultra wide cameras). However the rear camera is now 12MP rather than 8MP. It also offers an ƒ/1.8 aperture rather than the ƒ/2.4 aperture of the iPad 9th gen. This means it should take better photos in low light. The camera also gains an LED flash, which the older model lacked.

Smart HDR 3 for photos is also supported now. In terms of video, 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps is supported and extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps is also available. Slo-mo video support is now available at 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps, before it topped out at 720p at 120 fps.

The 9th generation iPad was the last of Apple’s tablets with a Lightning port. The iPad Pro, Air and mini switched to USB-C in 2018, 2020 and 2021 respectively, so it’s time for Apple to complete the transition and makes things less confusing for iPad buyers. Sure enough, the 2022 iPad will see a switch from Lightning to USB-C. With a new law in the European Union requiring USB-C to be used in mobile devices time was ripe for the next iPad will make the switch.

The new entry level iPad also gains 5G support, the last iPad to do so. However, only supports the slower sub-6Ghz like the iPad mini and not mmWave like the iPhone 14 and iPad Pro.

The new Wi-Fi 6 standard improves on 802.11ac WiFi in the previous generation.

Another new feature is what Apple is referring to as landscape two speaker audio. This dual microphone set up is designed to work in unison with the cameras.

Finally, the iPad could have lost the headphone jack. The 9th-gen model was Apple’s last iPad to have the headphone and speaker port.

