It looks like the robots are turning to the dark side — or are being coerced into it by a group of clever hackers.

According to some tech-savvy security researchers, Bing’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot could be turned into a smooth-talking scam artist with just a few well-placed text prompts. By tricking the bot into asking for personal information from unsuspecting users, these hackers are taking the art of social engineering to a whole new level. It seems like no one — not even friendly AI chatbots — is safe from the clutches of cybercrime.

A convincing scammer: According to researchers, cybercriminals can plant a hidden text prompt on a webpage in a font so small it’s practically invisible. When an innocent user asks their chatbot a question, that triggers the bot to read the page. Then the prompt springs into action.

Researcher Kai Greshake talked to Vice about a sneaky new opt-in feature that lets Bing “see” what’s on the current web pages on open tabs you’re perusing. But here’s the catch — Microsoft Corp. isn’t exactly clear on how the algorithm decides which content to display, leaving users in the dark about what information is being shared. If that wasn’t enough to raise red flags, the researchers also found that by manipulating Bing’s language model, potential hackers could use the AI chatbot to gather sensitive info like your name, email and credit card details.

Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won’t Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle

Cybercriminals can manipulate the chatbot to tell users it needs their credit card details to place an order on their behalf. And the worst part? The injection remains active until the conversation is cleared and the user closes the infected website. It’s a completely passive attack that uses regular text to “reprogram” Bing’s goals.

Other scams: This isn’t the first scam hackers have created using ChatGPT. One of their other recent scams, reported by Kaspersky, involves impersonating ChatGPT on social media platforms and directing users to a fake landing page. Once there, the victim is prompted to “sign up,” but in reality, they’re downloading a nasty Trojan called Fobo. Fobo is designed to steal sensitive information, like business account credentials, which could be used to launch even more devastating attacks.

ChatGPT is an object of both admiration and exploitation. As the AI chatbot service gains popularity worldwide, it’s no surprise that scammers are trying to get in on the action. The motive? Stealing business accounts and personal credentials for future attacks. It seems like ChatGPT’s popularity is a double-edged sword.

Greshake explains the potential security threat of prompt injection has been underestimated, and it is a danger that must be addressed as large language models are deployed. Although the issue of direct prompt injection, where users could jailbreak the chatbot and break its rules, was already known, the recent collaboration between ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing appears to have failed to fix this issue. This highlights the need for stronger security boundaries between trusted and untrusted inputs for large language models.

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

Safety tips: If you’re a fan of chatting with AI bots like ChatGPT, NordVPN has some tips to keep your conversations safe and secure.

First, try to keep it impersonal. While these bots are designed to learn from every interaction, it’s best to avoid sharing personal details. You never know who might be listening or what they might do with that info.

Second, be on the lookout for phishing scams. As AI bots become more popular, scammers are sure to take advantage. Keep an eye out for suspicious links or domains, and don’t be fooled by seemingly legitimate messages with perfect grammar and spelling. A good antivirus program like Threat Protection can help you stay safe from any sneaky malware.

Go ahead and chat away with ChatGPT and other bots — just be sure to take these precautions to keep your conversations secure.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.

This Startup Built the World’s First AI Marketing Platform That Can Understand Emotion and Some of the Biggest Companies on the Planet Are Already Using It

Buy Online, Print Instantly at Home: Retail Investors are Funding The 3D Printing Startup Pioneering a New Way To Buy and Recieve Your Products

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Warning: Hackers Using Bing’s AI Chatbot To Trick Users originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

A House panel has passed a bill that would temporarily expand the standard tax deduction used by the majority of taxpayers by $2,000 per person for the next two years. The Tax Cuts for Working Families Act (H.R.3936) recently approved by … Continue reading → The post Temporary Tax Plan Could Boost Your Standard Deduction By Up to $4,000 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Managing your taxes can be one of the most complex aspects of estate planning and a new IRS rule change continues that trend. The rule, published at the end of March, changes how the step-up in basis applies to assets held in an irrevocable trust. If you need help interpreting the IRS rule change or setting […] The post Want to Leave Assets to Heirs? IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking Your Irrevocable Trust appeared first on SmartReads CMS – SmartAsset.

(Reuters) -The interest rate on the most common type of U.S. residential mortgage plunged last week by the most in nearly 16 months on the back of a rally in the Treasury market that drove down the benchmark yields used to set home loan costs. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Wednesday said the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped in the week ended Nov. 3 by a quarter percentage point to 7.61%, the lowest in about a month. That months-long updraft in yields saw a sharp reversal last week after the U.S. Treasury said upcoming debt issuance would be somewhat less than previously expected and the Federal Reserve left its key overnight policy rate on hold for a second straight meeting.

Although the revenue and EPS for AMC Entertainment (AMC) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

The tax agency announced this week a host of improvements to help Americans file their taxes next year.

After four straight months as the most-shorted stock, Elon Musk's EV maker moved into second place behind oil giant Exxon, while Apple came in third.

Rivian now expects to build more than six times the number of electric vehicles that Lucid now aspires to for this year.

As of late, the insiders of several companies, including these three, have acquired shares. What did they see?

Disney's fiscal Q4 report marks the first time the media giant is delivering earnings under a new reporting structure that breaks out ESPN's financials.

The FDA approved a highly anticipated weight-loss drug from Eli Lilly on Wednesday. Eli Lilly stock popped on the approval news.

Devon Energy's (DVN) third-quarter production volumes are better than the year-ago quarter's level due to solid contributions from the Delaware Basin.

For this week’s Barron’s Advisor Big Q, we asked financial advisors to describe the costliest mistakes that very wealthy individuals tend to make. And they usually underestimate the luck involved in that—being in the right place at the right time, knowing the right people, etc. And having had that windfall, they will invest in private equity or venture capital investments.

Start investing for your baby with these CPA’s tips.

Baby boomers tend to be viewed as one group. But thanks to the Great Recession, younger boomers have had a much harder time saving for retirement.

Apple is making a concerted effort to push into the gaming market, even dedicating a portion of its latest live product unveiling to highlight its Macs' gaming chops.

A group of Google employees has published an open letter calling out an alleged double standard in the company related to freedom of expression surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. The letter condemns “hate, abuse and retaliation” within the company against Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian workers and demands it pulls out of Project Nimbus.

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, said during the Yahoo Finance Invest conference that he hopes to claw back the 30% stake that FTX had taken in his firm.

Is Pfizer stock a sell after the company reported massive sales declines for Covid products? Is PFE stock a sell?

The Nasdaq extended its win streak to nine sessions. Nvidia is in a buy area, but is lacking this. AppLovin, Affirm led big earnings winners late.

source