ETH Price Prediction: Ethereum Price Coiling Up For a Massive … – CoinGape

Published April 1, 2023

For over two weeks, the Ethereum price has remained trapped between the $1855 and $1600 levels. Though the widespread uncertainty in the market has prolonged this sideways trend, this consolidation is crucial for trading the symmetrical triangle pattern breakout. Here’s when you can enter this coin for long-position.

advertisement

Source- Tradingview

On March 27th, the Ethereum price breakout from a resistance trendline of the symmetrical triangle pattern. Under favorable consolidation, this breakout will drive the ETH price for a potential rally to the $2800 mark.

However, the altcoin is currently trapped in a post-breakout consolidation phase usually meant to recuperate bullish momentum and check price sustainability at higher levels. By the press time, the Ethereum price trades at $1822 but the long-wick rejection candles spotted near the $1855 resistance indicate the coin holders may witness more of a sideways trend.

Also Read: Top 6 Liquid Staking Platforms On Ethereum

Thus for a clear indication of upcoming trends, the traders must wait for a breakout from $1855 as until then the prices remain inside a no-trading zone.

A potential breakout from $1855 will continue on the path of a bullish triangle pattern and push the Ethereum price to $2800.

Conversely, a breakdown below $1660 or breached trendline will invalidate the bullish theses.

RSI(4-hour): The daily RSI slope wavering above the midline indicates the overall market sentiment remains bullish.

Bollinger Band: The midline of the Bollinger band indicator acts as a dynamic support to rising ETH price

advertisement

Published 8 hours ago

Published 8 hours ago

Published 10 hours ago

Published 10 hours ago

Published 13 hours ago

advertisement

advertisement

Your daily dose of Market analysis & Price updates.

source