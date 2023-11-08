Upcoming smartphones in India this July: Nothing Phone (2), Samsung Galaxy M34, Realme Narzo 60 series and more | Mint – Mint

The month of July will witness the launch of several 5G phones in India, including the OnePlus Nord 3, Realme Narzo 60 series, and iQOO Neo 7 Pro. Samsung has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M34 will make its debut on July 7, while the Nothing Phone (2) is set to arrive on July 11. These upcoming releases present a range of exciting options for consumers looking for the best 5G phones in July 2023.

OnePlus Nord 3

In July 2023, OnePlus is anticipated to release the OnePlus Nord 3. Leaked reports suggest that the device might feature a 6.74-inch display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. If the OnePlus Nord 3 is equipped with a high-end chipset, users can expect excellent performance. In terms of pricing, it is speculated that the OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in India for less than ₹30,000.

Realme Narzo 60 Series

Tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that Realme is preparing to launch a new Narzo phone in July 2023, featuring a remarkable 1TB storage capacity. This information aligns with Realme’s earlier teaser, which hinted at such an offering. Realme has made a bold claim, stating that users will have the ability to store over 250,000 photos on this 5G phone. However, specific details regarding the device are currently unknown.

Nothing Phone (2)

The launch of the Nothing Phone (2) has been confirmed for July 2023, and it is rumored to be equipped with Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The upcoming phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, a 4,700mAh battery, and a distinct rear design that incorporates a new light/sound system. In terms of pricing, the Nothing Phone (2) is anticipated to fall within the range of ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M34

Samsung has officially announced that the Samsung Galaxy M34 will be introduced in July 2023. The upcoming phone is expected to boast a 120Hz display, a powerful 6,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Notably, the camera module will incorporate Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to ensure steady video recording. Leaked reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen and be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is anticipated to make its debut in July 2023, featuring a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display. It is expected that the screen will have a 120Hz refresh rate. The new phone is poised to deliver impressive performance, likely due to its powerful chipset, which may result in a higher price range. According to leaks, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, utilizing a Samsung GN5 sensor. When launched in India, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to be priced under ₹40,000.







