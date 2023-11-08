Best New Movies to Rent on Prime Video in July 2023 – Collider

Whether you want to roll out with Transformers or power up with Mario, Prime Video has you covered.

As Summer reaches its midpoint, many audiences are looking for content they can watch from the comfort of their own home. While yes there are still some big feature films on the horizon, such as a big feature film week with the theatrical releases of both Barbie and Oppenheimer, new content is going to be slowing down a bit due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Though many new productions are on indefinite hold, there is still a wealth of content to rent, buy and stream online, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a more diverse line-up of films than on Amazon Prime Video.

The beauty of the Prime Video service isn't just its impressive array of original streaming content like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Prime Video also has the unique benefit of having select titles to rent in addition to its streaming library. The list of new rentable films grows every week, so if you're looking for something to rent this July, here are just 7 options.

Run Time: 1 hour 45 minutes | Genre: Comedy | Director: Wes Anderson

Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Maya Hawke, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Liev Schreiber, Aristou Meehan, Ethan Josh Lee, Sophia Lillis, and Tilda Swinton

The latest from legendary auteur filmmaker Wes Anderson, the sci-fi comedy Asteroid City might be the Oscar-nominated director's most visually stunning film yet. The film follows a grieving father (Jason Schwartzman) and his four children as they end up stranded in a rural desert town called Asteroid City, named after a nearby space rock that crashed centuries ago. The family and the rest of the town's residents and villagers become subjects of a lockdown when an extra-terrestrial life form with unknown intentions visits the once-quiet Western town. With an astounding cast, a hysterically dry sense of humor, and impeccable directorial prowess, Asteroid City is a real contender for the best-looking film of 2023.

Run Time: 2 hours 7 minutes | Genre: Science Fiction | Director: Steven Caple Jr.

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeouh, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, and Colman Domingo

The Autobots make a long-awaited return to the movie world with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Part sequel to the refreshingly simple Bumblebee and part reset of the Transformers film timeline, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts sees the Autobots face a threat like never before in the all-powerful planet-eating Unicron (Colman Domingo). When Unicron sends the dreaded Terrorcons to Earth, led by his trusted lieutenant Scourge (Peter Dinklage), Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), and the Autobots clearly need help for this unprecedented challenge. They find assistance in the futuristic Maximals, led by the brave and noble Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman).

Run Time: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Adventure | Directors: Aaron Horvath, Micheal Jelenic

Starring: Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan Michael-Key, and Seth Rogen

The hit adaptation of one of the most popular video game franchises ever created, The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn't just the highest-grossing movie of 2023; it's one of the biggest financial box office successes ever. For the first time on the big screen (if you pretend the 1993 live-action movie never happened), we see the world-famous Italian Plumbers, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), as they travel to the mushroom kingdom and face the dreaded King Bowser (Jack Black). The impeccable visuals and nostalgic soundtrack make this easily one of the better video game movies.

Run Time: 2 hours 49 minutes | Genre: Action | Director: Chad Stahelski

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgård, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Lance Reddick

Almost ten years after the original film's release and the John Wick franchise is still going strong, with John Wick: Chapter 4 perhaps being the best installment yet. In the master assassin's fourth (possibly final?) adventure, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) goes toe-to-toe with the dreaded Marquis (Bill Skarsgård), who has been tasked with eliminating Wick. What helps set John Wick: Chapter 4 apart from past entries is not just the remarkably choreographed action sequences, but also the incredible cast of side characters, with the blind assassin Caine (Donnie Yen) being a particular stand out.

Run Time: 2 hours 21 minutes | Genre: Action | Director: Louis Leterrier

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Sung Kang, and Brie Larson

Another franchise that seems to have no intention of stopping any time soon, Fast X is the latest entry in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise. The high-octane adventure sees Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family of street racers face off against a charismatic criminal mastermind named Hernan Reyes (Jason Momoa), who may prove to be the biggest threat the "Fast Family" has ever faced. Complete with crazy characters and even crazier stunts, Fast X is one wild ride.

Run Time: 1 hour 52 minutes | Genre: Comedy | Director: Peter Atencio

Starring: Bert Kreischer, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Tatro, Iva Babic, and Robert Maaser

Speaking of wild rides, Bert Kreischer's The Machine is an absurd adaptation like no other. Based on the stand-up comedians viral bit about how he accidentally became an honorary member of the Russian Mob, the film sees a fictionalized version of Bert Kreischer and his father, Albert Kreischer (Mark Hamill) as they are abducted and taken to Russia, so the comedian can pay for his past misdeeds. Both Kreischer and Hamill are a riot in the film, but the real scene-stealer here is Iva Babic, who plays a hysterical Family Matters-loving assassin.

Run Time: 2 hours | Genre: Drama | Director: Matt Johnson

Starring: Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, and Matt Johnson

We conclude this list with one of the more underrated films of 2023, BlackBerry, which chronicles the rise and fall of the revolutionary smartphone. In an eerily similar story to that of Apple's rise to power, the film shows how Mike (Jay Baruchel) and Jim (Matt Johnson) rose to fame after creating the first-ever smartphone. Unfortunately for them, their business partner Jim (Glenn Howerton) is far from the most ethical person to work with.

