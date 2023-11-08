Buy Surface Laptop 5 (Specs, Ports, Price, 13.5" or 15") – Microsoft

Stay informed about special deals, the latest products, events and more from Microsoft Store.

By clicking sign up, I agree that I would like to hear from Microsoft and its family of companies about Microsoft Store and other Microsoft products and services.

To withdraw consent or manage your contact preferences, visit the Promotional Communications Manager.

You’re now signed up to receive Microsoft Store emails. Thank you!

Can we help you?

Get multitasking speed powered by Intel® Core,™ long-lasting battery, and your choice of size and color in a sleek touchscreen design.1,2

Get multitasking speed powered by Intel® Core,™ long-lasting battery, and your choice of size and color in a sleek touchscreen design.1,2

15 images

This device is preloaded with Windows 11. Learn more

You added Surface Laptop 5 – 13.5", Platinum (Alcantara®), 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD to your wish list. You can share this list with others.

Bundle and save with the Surface Laptop 5 Essentials Bundle

Includes your choice of Surface Laptop 5, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Complete Protection Plan and 20% off optional accessories.Build your bundle

Price protection all season long

Buy gifts now, enjoy extended price protection through Jan 31, 2024. If we drop the price of a physical product or you find it lower at an eligible retailer, contact us and we’ll honor a one-time price adjustment. Exclusions apply.Learn more

Starting From $799.99

Flexible payments available with PayPal and Citizens Pay®.Learn more

Free 2-3 day shipping. Free returns.

Buying for your Business?Go to Surface Laptop 5 for Business

Special pricing for eligible students, parents, teachers and military. May not be combinable with other offers.



Slide to rotate and see Surface Laptop 5 at every angle.

Find the perfect spot for working and typing with exceptional comfort.

Choose an ultra-portable 13.5” PixelSense™ touchscreen, or larger 15” for split-screen multitasking.

Experience snappy multitasking across multiple tabs and apps, with powerful Intel® Core™ i5/i7 processors.

Lightning-fast Thunderbolt™ 4 port connects a 4K monitor, charges your laptop, and delivers faster data transfer for large video files.

Feel free to unplug and move from room to room with up to 17 hours of battery life on your device.2

Meet Zeena

Get inspired by multi-talented artist, designer, and stylist Zeena, who uses Surface Laptop 5 to go from idea to joyful handmade goods bursting with color.

Meet Goldie

Writer and creator Goldie loves her Surface Laptop 5 keyboard, especially when typing for long periods. See how she creates a smooth, effortless flow.

Optimize with Windows 11 features like Snap Assist and Desktop Groups.

Access a library of over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.5

With Instant On and Windows Hello, you’re in the flow in no time.

Transform your experience with accessories that make it easy to create your ultimate work and play space.

Featuring ultra-comfortable design, intuitive controls, access to innovative Microsoft 365 experiences,6 and immersive sound for music and calls, plus all-day battery,7 you’ll never miss a beat. Now available in Graphite.

Slim, light, and ready to travel, Surface Arc Mouse is designed to conform to your hand and snaps flat to fit easily in your bag. Connects via Bluetooth. Available in a choice of rich colors8 to complement your style.

Surface Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock delivers ultra-high speed data transfer and ports to connect to two 4k monitors at up to 60 hz9 to focus on your most important tasks. With power passthrough at 96 watts for quick charging, simplify your life with the versatility of 8 connections for your favorite accessories.

Experience the modernized Xbox Wireless Controller, designed for enhanced comfort during gameplay for supported consoles, PCs, and mobile phones or tablets. Play wirelessly or use the included 9’ (2.74 m) USB-C cable for a wired gaming experience.10

Microsoft is on a journey to be zero waste by 2030, which is why we aim to create devices built with integrity and reduced carbon impact across their life cycles.

Get the most from your new Surface device when you buy from us, including free shipping, our 60-day lowest price promise, and virtual training sessions.

Book a free online appointment or chat live with a Microsoft Store associate who’ll help you compare, choose, and even order the right computer, Microsoft 365 plan, gaming product, and more.

Get personalized help when you need it. On your desktop browser, click the “Questions? Talk to an expert” box in the lower right corner of this page to learn more about any Surface device.

Gift with confidence

We offer free 2-3 day shipping, plus extended free returns and extended price protection through Jan 31, 2024.

Microsoft Store and partners offer you simple, safe ways to pay at checkout—so you can get your holiday shopping done now.

Buy gifts now, enjoy extended price protection through Jan 31, 2024. If we drop the price of a physical product or you find it lower at an eligible retailer, contact us and we’ll honor a one-time price adjustment. Exclusions apply.*​

Enjoy free shipping with no minimum purchase. Plus, we’ll accept returns on most physical products through Jan 31, 2024.**

Trade in any eligible device—laptop, tablet, phone, or game console—from a variety of brands and get cash back.^

[2] Up to 18 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage on Surface Laptop 5 13.5”

Testing conducted by Microsoft in August 2022 using preproduction software and preproduction 13.5” Intel® Core™ i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM device. Testing consisted of full battery discharge with a mixture of active use and modern standby. The active use portion consists of (1) a web browsing test accessing eight popular websites over multiple open tabs, (2) a productivity test utilizing Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, OneNote and Outlook, and (3) a portion of time with the device in use with idle applications. All settings were default except screen brightness was set to 150 nits with Auto-Brightness disabled. Wi-Fi was connected to a network. Tested with Windows Version 11.0.22621 (21H2). Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

Up to 17 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage on Surface Laptop 5 15”

Testing conducted by Microsoft in August 2022 using preproduction software and preproduction 15” Intel® Core™ i7, 256GB, 8GB RAM device. Testing consisted of full battery discharge with a mixture of active use and modern standby. The active use portion consists of (1) a web browsing test accessing eight popular websites over multiple open tabs, (2) a productivity test utilizing Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, OneNote and Outlook, and (3) a portion of time with the device in use with idle applications. All settings were default except screen brightness was set to 150 nits with Auto-Brightness disabled. Wi-Fi was connected to a network. Tested with Windows Version 11.0.22621 (21H2). Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

Offer valid from July 25, 2023 to 11:59 PM PST June 30th, 2024, while supplies last. Available only in Microsoft retail and online store in United States (including Puerto Rico) and Canada. Offer valid only on select accessories after purchase of select PC. Not valid on prior orders or purchases; cannot be transferred or otherwise redeemed for cash or promo code(s). May not be combinable with other offers. Refunds will take into account the discount. Price discount does not include taxes, shipping or other fees. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Microsoft reserves the right to modify or discontinue offers at any time. Limit of 5 offers per device. Other exclusions and limits may apply.

Offer valid from 12:00 AM PST July 28, 2023 to 11:59PM PST December 31st, 2023, while supplies last. Available only in Microsoft retail and online store in United States (including Puerto Rico). Offer valid only on the Xbox Elite Controllers after purchase of select PC. Not valid on prior orders or purchases; cannot be transferred or otherwise redeemed for cash or promo code(s). May not be combinable with other offers. Refunds will take into account the discount. Price discount does not include taxes, shipping or other fees. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Microsoft reserves the right to modify or discontinue offers at any time. Limit of 5 offers per device. Other exclusions and limits may apply.

13.5” PixelSense™ touchscreen for ultra-portable productivity, or larger 15” for split-screen multitasking.

Sleek and super-light weight laptop starting at 2.80 lbs (1,272 g) with an exceptionally comfortable keyboard.

Warm, sophisticated Alcantara® or edgy, cool metal, and bold colors including new Sage.1

Snappy multitasking with powerful 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5/i7 processors built on the Intel® Evo™ platform.

Lightning-fast Thunderbolt™ 4 connects a 4K monitor, charges your laptop, and delivers faster data transfer for large video files.

Reliable all-day battery.2

Look and sound your best on calls with Studio Mics and enhanced camera experiences, powered by Windows 11.

Cinematic entertainment. Ultra-vivid colors with Dolby Vision IQ™3 and sound that moves all around you with Dolby Atmos®.4

Peace of mind from the moment you sign in, with Windows Hello and built-in Windows 11 security.

Get productive and jump start your creative ideas with Microsoft 365 and video editing with ClipChamp.

Secured OneDrive cloud storage for your Microsoft 365 files.

Play together on Windows PCs with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.7

Software



[2] Up to 18 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage on Surface Laptop 5 13.5”

Testing conducted by Microsoft in August 2022 using preproduction software and preproduction 13.5” Intel® Core™ i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM device. Testing consisted of full battery discharge with a mixture of active use and modern standby. The active use portion consists of (1) a web browsing test accessing eight popular websites over multiple open tabs, (2) a productivity test utilizing Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, OneNote and Outlook, and (3) a portion of time with the device in use with idle applications. All settings were default except screen brightness was set to 150 nits with Auto-Brightness disabled. Wi-Fi was connected to a network. Tested with Windows Version 11.0.22621 (21H2). Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

Up to 17 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage on Surface Laptop 5 15”

Testing conducted by Microsoft in August 2022 using preproduction software and preproduction 15” Intel® Core™ i7, 256GB, 8GB RAM device. Testing consisted of full battery discharge with a mixture of active use and modern standby. The active use portion consists of (1) a web browsing test accessing eight popular websites over multiple open tabs, (2) a productivity test utilizing Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, OneNote and Outlook, and (3) a portion of time with the device in use with idle applications. All settings were default except screen brightness was set to 150 nits with Auto-Brightness disabled. Wi-Fi was connected to a network. Tested with Windows Version 11.0.22621 (21H2). Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

$299.99

$299.99

Elevate your workspace with Surface Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock, delivering ultra-high speed…Select Surface Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock for more information.

From $99.99

From $99.99

Experience natural on-screen writing with Surface Pen, which has a traditional barrel…Select Surface Pen for more information.

$124.99

$124.99

Effortlessly and quickly charge select Surface devices with this versatile 127-watt…Select Microsoft Surface 127W Power Supply for more information.

From $99.99

From $99.99

Experience natural on-screen writing with Surface Pen, which has a traditional barrel…Select Surface Pen for more information.

$19.99

$19.99

Choose from one of three pen tips with the right feel for you. Stay with the medium…Select Surface Pen Tips for more information.

Originally $259.99 now $207.99

$259.99 $207.99

Bring more power to your laptop. Surface Dock 2 transforms your Surface into a desktop…Select Surface Dock 2 for more information.

$79.99

$79.99

Slim, light, and ready to travel, Surface Arc Mouse is designed to conform to your…Select Surface Arc Mouse for more information.

$79.99

$79.99

Ultra-slim and lightweight

Snaps flat and slips easily into pocket or bag…

Select Microsoft Arc Mouse (Black) for more information.

From $79.99

From $79.99

Microsoft Arc Mouse is designed to conform to your hand — and snaps flat to fit easily…Select Microsoft Arc Mouse for more information.

From $39.99

From $39.99

Lightweight and portable—with smooth scrolling, sculpted comfortable design, and…Select Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse for more information.

source