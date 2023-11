Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are 36 percent off today – MobileSyrup

Nov 8, 2023 | 12:21 PM EST

The Amazon Alexa-enabled Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are once again available at a massive discount and ready to make your home a smart one.

Check out the deals below:

The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are smart displays that provide voice-activated controls and video capabilities.

The Echo Show 5, the smaller and more affordable option, features a 5.5-inch touchscreen display that can show weather updates, stream music, TV shows and YouTube videos. It features a built-in camera for video calls and access to Alexa’s Drop In feature. You can also use voice commands to control other smart home devices, such as lights or thermostats.

The Echo Show 8 is the larger and pricier option, with an 8-inch HD display that’s perfect for watching videos or following recipes in the kitchen. It also features a built-in camera and can be used for video calls and Drop In. In addition, it can function as a smart home hub to control a range of devices, including lights, cameras, and thermostats, with a good quality speaker system.

The Echo Dot devices are a smaller, more compact version of the Echo Show. The Dot comes with Alexa voice assistant support and can perform similar tasks, but features a less powerful speaker and is designed primarily as a device to interact with Alexa and control smart home devices. It also has a lower price point compared to the larger Echo smart speakers

In other Echo news, Amazon has just announced the availability of two new models. The Echo Pop goes for $54.99, and is an even smaller version of the Dot. The Echo Auto costs $79.99, and brings Alexa to any vehicle that doesn’t have voice controls built in.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

