Ditching Memes for Diamonds: Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Fans Now … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Michael Wang: Creating Data-Driven Solutions for Investment Industry
Interview with Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO of Cyfirma
10 Ways to Boost Your Cloud Security and Avoid Data Breaches
Top 10 AI Technologies to explore in 2024
40-under-40-innovators-of-2023
The 10 Most Influential CTO’s To Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Influential CISOs to Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Promising AI Solution Providers of 2023
Renowned for their whimsicality, both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have enjoyed success during bull markets. However, the spotlight now pivots to Everlodge (ELDG), a promising new crypto that takes aim at a trillion-dollar market. Notably, Everlodge is running a presale phase of discounted tokens that is attracting huge interest. Let’s take a closer look.
Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives
Everlodge is at the forefront of real estate innovation, utilizing blockchain technology to integrate fractional property ownership with timeshare systems and the magic of NFTs. This unique amalgamation positions Everlodge as a trailblazer in the sector.
The process is straightforward: Properties, from lavish villas to holiday homes and hotels, are converted into NFTs. The best part is that the intricate details like ownership, deeds, and titles are securely embedded in the smart contract’s metadata.
These NFTs are then subdivided, allowing enthusiasts to invest in a slice of prime real estate. As the property appreciates, so do the gains for the fractional owners of these NFTs/assets.
The Everlodge universe is teeming with synergistic features. The Rewards Club stands out, offering members complimentary stays, reminiscent of the timeshare model. This privilege includes an allotment of free nights each year, which can be further monetized through resale.
Fueling the Everlodge machinery is the ELDG token, the central cog that orchestrates the platform’s functions. This token affords holders special discounts on property acquisitions, the luxury of staking for dividends, and access to an array of loyalty perks.
For early birds, ELDG tokens are up for grabs at a special rate of $0.010 in the inaugural presale phase. But time is of the essence, as with each succeeding phase, the price tag is set to climb. Expert projections hint at a 280% appreciation during the presale alone, with the potential for a meteoric 30x leap upon the official launch.
Dogecoin’s most captivating moment was witnessed in April 2021 when it surged a staggering 10,000% to touch an all-time high of $0.74. This coincided with Elon Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, where he made a few playful remarks about the project.
Yet, with the highs come the inevitable lows. Dogecoin, at a present value of $0.078, has plummeted more than 89% from its peak, highlighting its potential volatility, especially during crypto downturns.
The maturing cryptocurrency landscape is ushering in a newfound wisdom: sustainable growth is often anchored in solid technological foundations and real-world applications. This has prompted many Dogecoin aficionados to pivot towards emerging platforms with promising futures, like Everlodge.
Elon Musk’s potential integration of Dogecoin within the revamped Twitter could offer a lifeline. Still, should a project really depend on one man’s whims? Everlodge stands in direct contrast by revolutionizing the trillion-dollar real estate industry and democratizing accessibility for everyday investors.
Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw a meteoric rise in 2021 to reach a peak of $0.000088. This move was fueled by a community spirit to knock Dogecoin off the top spot as the ‘meme coin’ of choice.
However, the dream was short-lived. Shiba Inu later plunged to a low of $0.0000053 during the 2022 bear market. A glimmer of hope emerged in 2023 as it rallied to $0.000016, but it currently trades around $0.00001057.
The push above $0.000010 is encouraging for the Shiba Inu holders, but the crypto-verse is diversifying and shifting from meme coins to projects with real-world utility. There are also many resistance levels in the way before Shiba Inu could reach $0.000088 again.
This has resulted in some of the biggest Shiba Inu holders and influencers investing their funds into Everlodge. Through its presale event, Everlodge will allow investors to participate in the trillion-dollar real estate industry. The platform is currently running its presale event with attractive discounts and bonuses for early birds.
Website: https://www.everlodge.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
Ditching Memes for Diamonds: Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Fans Now … – Analytics Insight
Analytics Insight