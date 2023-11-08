Android’s February 2023 Updates Patch 40 Vulnerabilities – SecurityWeek

Hi, what are you looking for?

The February 2023 security updates for Android patch 40 vulnerabilities, including multiple high-severity escalation of privilege bugs.

Google this week announced the release of patches for 40 vulnerabilities as part of the February 2023 security updates for the Android operating system.

The first part of the update arrives on devices as a 2023-02-01 security patch level and resolves a total of 17 high-severity vulnerabilities impacting components such as Framework, Media Framework, and System.

“The most severe of these issues is a high security vulnerability in the Framework component that could lead to local escalation of privilege with no additional execution privileges needed,” Google notes in its advisory.

While most of the vulnerabilities addressed with this patch level could lead to escalation of privilege, several information disclosure and denial-of-service (DoS) bugs were also resolved.

The second part of the update arrives on devices as the 2023-02-05 security patch level and resolves 23 security defects in Kernel, MediaTek, Unisoc, Qualcomm, and Qualcomm closed-source components.

This month, Google also announced fixes for three vulnerabilities specific to Pixel devices. All Pixels running a patch level of 2023-02-05 will be patched against these three bugs and all the issues resolved with Android’s February 2023 security update.

The internet giant also announced the release of one patch as part of this month’s Android Automotive OS (AAOS) update, in addition to the fixes described in the February 2023 Android security bulletin.

As usual, Google notified manufacturers of the addressed issues at least a month before publishing the security bulletins. The company also released source code patches to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repository.

While Pixel users can already manually grab the latest security fixes, users of other devices will have to wait for their phone makers to release the necessary updates for them.

Ionut Arghire is an international correspondent for SecurityWeek.

