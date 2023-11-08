How to get Activation Code to access Free Fire Advance Server? – Sportskeeda

Free Fire is known for amazing its players with fresh new features in its updates. Players eagerly wait for new updates to come to check out new modes, outfits, weapon skins, characters, and much more.

With the arrival of each new update, developers release an Advance Server to make upcoming add-ons available in it. The server is made available to players which they can access with an activation code. The Advance Server is released to get feedback from players regarding the upcoming features in the updates.

However, players have to keep in mind that the developers only give limited activation codes. Hence, not every player can get his/her hands on an activation code to access the Advance Server and play new additions.

This article discusses a simple guide to getting an activation code to access the Advance Server of Free Fire.

The procedure to register for Advance Server has been made very simple by Garena. Players can quickly register themselves for the activation code of Advance Server, which will be released two weeks before the new update release.

Here is a step-by-step guide to getting the Advance Server activation code:

1) Open any web browser and search for the FF Advance Server website.

Click on this link for the official website.

2) In the second step, players are required to sign-in on the website through either their Google or Facebook accounts.

3) Upon successful sign-up, players are asked to add an active e-mail ID where the activation code is sent.

4) After adding an e-mail ID, players need to click on the Join Now button.

5) If the user has been registered successfully by the developers for the Advance Server, an activation code will be sent to their email ID.

6) In the last step, the user is required to sign up on the website with the same account and download the APK.

After installing the APK, players can enter the activation code sent to their email. Once the code is valid, the game will start running and players will be able to test new features of the update.

However, registering does not guarantee that the player will necessarily get the activation code. Since the number of codes is limited, users who register initially have a higher chance of receiving the code and download link for the APK.

Upon reporting any bug successfully on the Advance Server, players can also get amazing rewards including diamonds and much more. To get these rewards, they need to register with the same account they are logged-in to Free Fire with. It is one of the easiest methods to earn free diamonds and redeem any desired items such as Elite Pass, characters, emotes, and upgradable weapon skins in the game.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India due to government-imposed restrictions. Users from the region should avoid playing the game. However, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not banned yet.

