Where to Watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 – Hulu

Though we don’t have an egg to offer you in this trying time (see: Always Sunny Season 7, Episode 1 if you don’t know what we’re talking about), we do have a brand new episode of the hit FX comedy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, streaming now.

The Gang is back for the series’ sixteenth season, making it the longest-running, American live-action comedy series ever. That’s a tougher feat than out-drinking Wade Boggs on a cross-country flight (see: Season 10, Episode 1).

Wondering where to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16? Stream the first two episodes on Thursday, June 8, with new episodes dropping weekly — only on Hulu.

Watch new episodes Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST live on FX with Hulu + Live TV. Or, wait for new episodes to drop on Hulu the next day (Thursdays) and stream Season 16 on demand with any Hulu subscription.

What shenanigans can we expect from The Gang this season? Without giving too much away: Dennis and Mac get into the inflatable furniture game to combat economic inflation, Dee gets evicted from her apartment, Charlie gets a “brilliant” investment idea, and Frank competes in a chess tournament (after he takes literal shots at Dee and Denis).

In other words, fans can expect S16 of It’s Always Sunny is on par with the rest of the series — wonderfully and hilariously chaotic.

Charlie is part of The Gang, which includes the co-owners of Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. He’s just as much an aloof, self-loathing (drunk) narcissist as the rest of them and probably suffers from Pica (the impulsive tendency to eat non-food items like paint and wolf hair). Don’t let Charlie’s lack of intelligence fool you though — he also has perfect pitch and can play the piano, harmonica, and saxophone.

Want to keep laughing with Charlie Day? Watch him alongside Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis in the comedy movie, Horrible Bosses, streaming now on Hulu.



Mac is the bouncer and co-owner of Paddy’s Pub, and the least-liked member of The Gang (according to the rest of The Gang themselves). Perhaps it’s Mac’s relentless neediness and delusional superiority complex that annoys the others? We’ll let you decide.

Catch more great content featuring actor Rob McElhenny as he appears alongside Ryan Reynolds in the sports docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham — exclusively on Hulu.



Is Deandra (aka Dee) part of The Gang? She thinks so, but Charlie, Rob, and Dennis beg to differ. Dee is a hot mess much like the others, but she can outdrink the best of them (or so she thinks). She did tie Charlie to beat Wade Boggs’ record of 70 beers on a cross-country flight, after all.

Fun fact: Though their characters are on-screen friends, Kaitlin Olsen and Rob McElhenny are married in real life.

Catch Kaitlin as Mayor Spengler on the Hulu Original holiday movie, It’s a Wonderful Binge.



Co-owner of Paddy’s and twin brother to Dee, Dennis is the vainest character in The Gang (and that’s saying something). Underneath his superficial exterior, Dennis is quite sensitive and insecure with a tendency to fall into an intense rage or deep depression.

Get more Glenn on Hulu with his character Cliff Gilbert on The Mindy Project, streaming now.



Frank is the stepfather of Dee and Dennis, and the roommate/ex-husband of Charlie (it’s a long story). He’s a wealthy man who created his fortune through a string of illegal schemes and operations — which pretty much sums him up as a person.

Want more Danny DeVito content to binge on Hulu? Be sure to watch him in the classic films, Hoffa and Throw Momma From the Train.*

*Throw Momma From the Train is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

