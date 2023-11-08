AT&T Announces Annihilator Cup Champion – AT&T Newsroom

DALLAS, August 01, 2023

iiTzTimmy Crowned AT&T Annihilator Cup Champion and Wins $100,000 Prize After Defeating 19 Top Streamers

iiTzTimmy has been named the winner of this year’s AT&T Annihilator Cup, taking home the $100,000 prize. In second place, Jake’n’Bake was awarded $50,000 while third place winner, Lirik, will receive $40,000.

Over the past four weeks, 20 of the world’s top streamers – including DisguisedToast, DrLupo, Summit1G, LuluLuvely, Tarik, Yassuo, Lirik and more – competed in the third AT&T Annihilator Cup: the ultimate test of versatility and skill featuring Apex Legends, Fortnite, Street Fighter 6, and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

The tournament was live streamed through each competitors’ channel as well as the official AT&T Twitch channel. It was hosted by renowned gaming personality, Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez, live from the AT&T Fiber powered studio in Los Angeles. Based on both their team and individual performance each week, competitors earned points towards a unified tournament leaderboard and the player with the most points after all four games was crowned the 2023 AT&T Annihilator Cup Champion.

Weekly MVP winners throughout the four weeks included iiTzTimmy (Apex Legends), Dr.Lupo (Fortnite), Jake‘n’Bake (Street Fighter 6), and iiTzTimmy (CS:GO).

Plus, week after week, individual game experts provided commentary on the stream. Broadcasts and gameplay highlights can be seen on AT&T’s Twitch channel.

The Annihilator Cup is an example of how AT&T shows support of the esports and gaming communities through its products like Fiber and 5G. These unique services and platforms continue to create one-of-a-kind engaging experiences for both gamers and fans.

AT&T has also built powerful connections for some of the best gaming organizations. Most recently, AT&T announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Tribe Gaming, one of North America’s biggest mobile focused esports organizations. This partnership is all about connecting and unlocking innovative content and experiences for millions of mobile gamers – ultimately bringing the mobile gaming community closer to their favorite games, creators, and players than ever before.

