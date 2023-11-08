Amazon Talking With Verizon, Dish, T-Mobile to Offer Mobile With … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Daybreak Middle East & Africa is your daily spotlight on one of the world's fastest-growing regions. Live from Dubai, we bring you the latest global markets and analysis, plus news-making interviews, with a special focus on MEA. All that and more, as you head to the office in the Gulf, pause for lunch in Hong Kong, or start your day in London or Johannesburg.

A live simulcast of Bloomberg Television.

On this week's episode of Idea Generation, rapper Rapsody takes us on a journey from her early days in a college hip hop collective, to rising through the underground rap scene and landing major collaborations with Mac Miller and Kendrick Lamar, to the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, "Laila's Wisdom." From rapping for fun to signing to Jay-Z's Roc Nation and getting nominated for Grammy Awards, Rapsody's career traces an incredible arc.

Kenya Stock Bulls Still Rare as Investors Resist Low Valuations

Nordic Banks Face Latvian Hit From Planned Mortgage Rate Cut

Seven in 10 Californians Say Kids Growing Up There Will Be Worse Off

First Woman to Head Georgia’s Central Bank Looks to End IMF Rift

Philippine GDP Accelerates for First Time in Four Quarters

Russia’s New Elite Emerges to Fill Void After Multinationals Flee

Eleven Recessions, Three Elections and an Answer

Vietnam Leader Calls for Wildlife Safeguards After Uproar Over Huge Ha Long Bay Construction Site

OpenAI Suggests Cyber-Attackers Behind Persistent ChatGPT Outage

AI Will Cut Cost of Animated Films by 90%, Jeff Katzenberg Says

AI Will Cut Cost of Animated Films by 90%, Jeff Katzenberg Says

OpenAI Suggests Cyber-Attackers Behind Persistent ChatGPT Outage

AI Startup Anthropic to Use Google Chips in Expanded Partnership

Israel Latest: US Carries Out Strike on Weapons Depot in Syria

Japan’s Cabinet to Approve $88 Bln Extra Budget to Fund Stimulus

NYC Rents Retreat From Record Highs as Market Starts to Cool

Quant Giant Dimensional's Pivot to ETFs Reaps $100 Billion Payoff

Hollywood Studios, Actors Tentatively Agree to New Contract

Picasso Sells for $139 Million, Artist’s Second Highest in History

Free Markets Are the Worst, Except for the Alternatives

The Carbon-Offset Market Can’t Police Itself

Ukraine's Next Steps Demand Talks to Go With More Arms

US Veterans Got a Mortgage Break. Now They’re Losing Their Homes

Can a Triangle-Shaped Jet Cut Fuel Consumption in Half?

Wait, Legal Cannabis Is Finally Coming to the Netherlands?

Women Changed Poland’s Course. Now They Want Their Rights Back

SpaceX Wins Order Blocking Anti-Refugee Bias Lawsuit by US

World’s Two Biggest Emitters Hold Key to Success at COP28 Summit

Big Promise, Little Success: The Precarious State of Carbon Capture

Korea Launches Campaign Against Bedbugs as Anxiety Spreads

Affordable Housing Taxes Sweep the Ballots in Three US Cities

Why San Francisco Fell in Love With the Ferry Building

City Minister Says Crypto Increasingly Important to London’s Portfolio

70% Crypto Yields Are Back With DeFi Becoming a Hot Spot for Leverage Again

Ex-Cantor Executives Start Lending Platform for Anticipated Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Amazon.com Inc. has been talking with wireless carriers about offering low-cost or possibly free nationwide mobile phone service to Prime subscribers, according to people familiar with the situation.

The company is negotiating with Verizon Communications Inc. , T-Mobile US Inc. and Dish Network Corp. to get the lowest possible wholesale prices. That would let it offer Prime members wireless plans for $10 a month or possibly for free and bolster loyalty among its biggest spending customers, the people said, who requested anonymity to discuss a private matter.

source