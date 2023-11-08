By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.
No, this isn’t another Mario Bros. Movie situation — this time, Apple has put up the entire first episode of its post-apocalyptic drama Silo on Twitter so anyone can watch for free. The move comes the same week that the series is set to air its season 1 finale, and not long after season 2 was officially confirmed.
You can watch it right here:
Now, it’s pretty common for networks to release single episodes of shows on YouTube to drum up excitement, sort of like a video game demo. But now that Twitter allows for lengthy video uploads, it seems we might see the trend extend to a new format — even if it’s not necessarily the ideal place to watch lengthy dramatic shows. (Though unsurprisingly, Twitter owner Elon Musk is a fan of Apple’s decision.)
At the very least, it’s an easy way to get a taste for a surprisingly original post-apocalyptic series, just as its first season comes to a close. The season finale of Silo hits Apple TV Plus on June 30th.
Update June 27th, 7:21PM ET: Added tweet from Elon Musk.
/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.
The Verge is a vox media network
© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved
You can watch the first episode of Apple's Silo… on Twitter – The Verge
By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.