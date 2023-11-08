Dogecoin Price Prediction for the End of 2023 – Watcher Guru

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.07 after adding an extra ‘zero’ last year due to the harsh bear market. The leading meme coin is struggling to climb above $0.09 since the start of January and has been mostly trading sideways. DOGE is testing the patience of its investors who want to see it skyrocket in price similar to its early 2021 run. However, a rally is out of the cards due to the pressure on the banking sector and the overall financial markets. Will Dogecoin find a breakthrough later this year and inch closer to deleting a ‘zero’? Let’s find out!

Dogecoin fell below the $0.1 mark in November last year never to reclaim its previous price spot. The top meme currency is finding it hard to move a Cent up in the indices and is mostly stagnant. The stagnancy has dented DOGE’s prospects among retail investors as no price movements have dampened the positive sentiments.

On-chain and metrics firm Changelly predicted in their latest update that Dogecoin could move at a snail’s pace this year. According to the price forecast, DOGE could briefly touch $0.1 before retracing in price by the end of the year.

The forecast suggested that Dogecoin could touch a maximum high of $0.109989 in December 2023 with a minimum trading price of $0.0989901. That’s an uptick of nearly 45% from its current price of $0.07.

“Based on the price fluctuations of Dogecoin at the beginning of 2023, crypto experts expect the average DOGE rate of $0.109989 in December 2023. Its minimum and maximum prices can be expected at $0.109989 and at $0.129987, respectively,” the prediction read.

At press time, Dogecoin was trading at $0.07 and is up 5.9% in the 24-hour day trade. DOGE is down 89.58% from its all-time high of $0.73, which it reached in May 2021.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

