Upcoming Netflix originals 2023: Check list of all the renewed seasons coming to streaming giant – Economic Times

Monday, 06 Nov, 2023
The Indian market has outperformed the rest of Asia Pacific including China for some of the biggest global consumer goods companies in the past quarter, according to their post-earnings management commentaries.
While the recent debate on 70-hour work weeks has been polarizing, data shows employee productivity of India Inc — measured as revenue per employee — has steadily gone up in the past five years, even as staff cost as a proportion of total revenues has largely been maintained at 10%.
The government banned 22 illegal betting and gambling apps and websites, including the controversial app Mahadev Book Online, which is at the centre of bribery allegations against Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.
