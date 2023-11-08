Valorant reveals newest Initiator Agent, Gekko – GamesHub

PC

Image: Riot Games

Riot Games has revealed the newest agent for Valorant: an American Initiator called Gekko, who joins the character roster of the popular tactical hero shooter in the next Act of the game. Accompanied by his crew of adorable creatures that also double as his in-game abilities, Gekko looks set to shake up the field of competitive play.

The 22nd agent’s announcement comes after a number of teasers were posted to the Valorant Twitter account in the leadup to a cinematic trailer introducing the agent. Based on this media, he appears to be close friends with the Duelist agent Reyna, and it looks like she was the one to introduce him to the Valorant Protocol, the covert operation at the centre of the game’s lore.

Gekko is the first Initiator added to Valorant since the release of Fade in April 2022, and the newest character since the Controller, Habor, dropped in October 2022. Each of his four abilities utilises one of his creatures, with effects ranging from stunning to blinding enemies, similar to Skye’s creature-based abilities.

Gekko’s abilities are quite unique, due to the need to retrieve some of the dormant creatures once an ability has run its course, and then wait for an additional cooldown to reuse them, as opposed to a regular cooldown time for other Valorant agents.

Here’s a rundown of each of Gekko’s abilities, named after each of his creatures:

Gekko officially releases on 8 March 2023, sometime after Valorant Episode Six, Act One ends, and game maintenance is complete.

Emily Spindler-Carruthers is a journalist interested in writing about diversity and accessibility in gaming, and the ways in which video games can impact communities. You can find her @Sagef0xx on Twitter.

