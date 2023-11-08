‘Futurama’ Revival at Hulu Sets Premiere Date, Drops First Teaser – Variety

By Joe Otterson

The “Futurama” revival at Hulu has set its premiere date.

The new episodes of the beloved sci-fi animated series, officially the show’s eighth season, will debut on Hulu on July 24. New episodes will drop weekly on Mondays thereafter, with Season 11 (or Season 8 depending on how you break it down) consisting of 10 episodes. Hulu commissioned 20 episodes in total back in February 2022. Hulu has also released the first teaser for the new season, which can be seen below.

This marks the second time the show has been brought back since it originally launched in 1999. After its initial four-season run on Fox, reruns of the show found new life as part of the Adult Swim lineup on Cartoon Network and on DVD. Four direct-to-video films were then produced, which were later re-edited into a fifth season that aired on Comedy Central starting in 2008. Comedy Central would go on to air two more seasons consisting of 26 episodes each between 2010 and 2013.

According to the official synopsis of the new season, “New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Original series voice actors Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. John DiMaggio, who is best known for voicing Bender, was originally not part of the new episodes but announced he had joined in March 2022.

Matt Groening created the series and developed it with David X. Cohen. Both serve as executive producers along with Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. Rough Draft Studios provides the animation, while 20th Television Animation is the studio behind the series.

