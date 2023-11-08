Amazon is giving away $32 in free money for Prime Day 2023: How … – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Fox Van Allen
/ Essentials
Ready for some free money ahead of Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day 2023 won’t be here until July 11-12, but one of the best Amazon deals of the year is happening right now. Right now, you can score $15 in Amazon credits, with no purchase required. And that’s not all — you can score another $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more. Then, you can swing back to Amazon to claim another $5 in free money from July 3-10.
That’s a total of $32 in free money to spend on Amazon Prime Day 2023. Here’s what you need to know to get all the free money Amazon has to offer this year.
Top Amazon offers in this article:
Amazon free money deal No. 1: Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free
Amazon free money deal No. 2: Reload $100 on a gift card, get a $12 credit
This free money deal starts July 3: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 credit
Every year, Amazon gives away free money for Amazon Prime Day. And Prime Day 2023 is no exception. We’ve rounded up all the free money deals you can take advantage of now, plus a free money deal that starts July 3.
What are you waiting for? Read on and collect your free money at Amazon.
Here’s one of our favorite free money deals, because absolutely no purchase is required to get it. Simply download the Amazon Photos app and upload your first photo. Amazon will give you a $15 credit in your account to spend on Prime Day (or whenever you want).
It really is that simple. This deal runs now through July 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (July 8 at 2:59 a.m. EDT).
Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free
Once you’ve downloaded Amazon Photos and scored your free $15 Amazon credit, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you’ll get $12 credited to the card for free.
Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.
Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free
Amazon’s best gift card deal will soon be back. From July 3-10, first-time gift card customers can get a $5 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single order. The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.
Note that you’ll need to redeem your credit by August 25, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 credit
Managing editor Fox Van Allen is an expert in tech, laptops and computers, toys and video games for CBS Essentials. When he’s not writing about (or playing) the Nintendo Switch and PS5, Fox’s hobbies include reality TV podcasting, designing board games and hanging out in his favorite warehouse stores.
First published on June 21, 2023 / 11:26 AM EDT
