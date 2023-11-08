Polygon Now Supported for Shiba Inu on Major Japanese Exchange – The Crypto Basic

[ccpw id=”39382″]

OKCoinJapan to Launch Shiba Inu and DAI Transactions on Polygon Chain.

Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange unveiled plans to extend support for the two top cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DAI.

OKCoinJapan has taken to Twitter to announce that it will be adding support for both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DAI on the Polygon network. This new feature will be available to users on September 7 at 5:00 p.m. JST.

This integration enhances user experience, providing greater flexibility for transactions involving SHIB, both in terms of entry and exit on the Polygon network.

【お知らせ】

OKCoinJapanで取り扱うDAIとSHIBにおいて、新たにPolygonチェーンへ対応いたします。

■対応開始日時

2023年9月7日（木）17時00分

■DAI・SHIBの入出庫で対応するチェーン

・Ethereum（ERC20）

・Polygon#OKCoinJapan #DAI #SHIB #シバイヌhttps://t.co/4PrQBKDiEW pic.twitter.com/FRsfpxW2a1

— OKCoinJapan（オーケーコイン・ジャパン） (@OKCoinJapan) August 31, 2023



OKCoinJapan initially listed SHIB on its platform back on February 28, 2023.

The development comes shortly after Arculus, a Web3-enabled cold storage wallet, partnered with BitPay to enable users to purchase Arculus cards using Shiba Inu and other top cryptocurrencies.

Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to thrive following the launch of Shibarium, with unique wallet addresses holding SHIB now surpassing the 1.33 million threshold. Per Etherscan.io data, the holder count for Shiba Inu currently stands at 1,334,574.

As reported earlier by The Crypto Basic, the Shiba Inu Community has set fire to a record 5,715,986,938 (5.71 billion) SHIB through 763 transactions in July.

Moreover, Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX introduced two new perpetual contracts for Shiba Inu, including SHIBUSDT and SHIBUSD, with up to 33x leverage.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Shiba Inu development team recently conveyed a heartfelt gratitude to Polygon Labs – particularly the founder of Polygon, Sandeep Nailwal, for helping the Shiba Inu team in the relaunch of Shibarium. Sandeep Nailwal, in response to this, said that he and his team would always support the Shiba Inu Ecosystem.

