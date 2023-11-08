Here's how to get an iPad Pro for under $700 – Mashable

TL;DR: Rather than paying full price, you can get a refurbished iPad Pro (256GB, WiFi) for just $687.99 instead of $999. That’s a savings of 31%.

If you need something that’s more portable than your computer with more power than your phone, a tablet is the way to go. Whether you’re a remote worker, a parent catching up on your shows while you cook, or a student who needs something lightweight to carry to class, an iPad Pro could be an excellent match, and you might not have to pay full price if you know where to look. This refurbished 3rd-Gen iPad Pro is in excellent working condition with only minor signs of use, but it’s still been marked down to $687.99 from its regular MSRP of $999.

This professionally restored iPad Pro is certified fully functional with only minor signs that it’s not brand-new. You might see a scrape or scuff on the case, but everything else works just fine. That means you can pull up your favorite streaming service and marathon a few episodes on a fully-laminated 12.9-inch LED-backlit Liquid Retina display. Or, download a few productivity apps and put the eight-core 2.5GHz Apple A12X Bionic processor to work. No need to bring your work home with you if you can bring it to a nice cafe instead.

Hop onto a video chat using the 7MP front camera. Bluetooth 5.0 lets you connect some wireless earbuds for privacy. You could even use the 12MP front-facing camera to skip some of the hardware costs of working from home by downloading an iOS scanner app that takes full advantage of your HD photos. Utilize the 256GB SSD and store all your files locally.

No need to bring along the included power cable. A single charge could get you up to 10 hours of productivity or play.

For a limited time, get a refurbished 3rd-Gen iPad Pro on sale for $687.99 (reg. $999).

