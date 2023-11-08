How to Remove DRM From Kindle Books [DRM-free books 2023 ] – Cloudwards

Cloudwards.net may earn a small commission from some purchases made through our site. However, any earnings do not affect how we review services.

If you’ve bought an ebook from Amazon but want to read it with a device or program that doesn’t support the Amazon Kindle format, you’ll need to remove the ebook DRM before converting it to other ebook formats, as this guide will show you.

2022-04-15

DRM — short for “digital rights management” — is found in basically every type of digital media, and e-books are no exception. In this guide we’ll first show you how to download Kindle books directly onto a device. We’ll also show you how to remove DRM from Kindle books once you have the files downloaded so you can read them on any kind of device or app.

Although DRM is intended to stop the illegal distribution (or sharing) of digital content, that’s not the only reason you’d want to remove it. DRM-protected Kindle books can only be opened with a Kindle or one of Amazon’s Kindle apps. If you want to load your purchase into your favorite third-party e-reader or reading software, chances are you’ll need to strip it of DRM first.

No. Almost all Kindle ebook files are DRM-protected.

Kindle DRM essentially stops you from opening or editing a book unless you’re using Amazon’s hardware or software to do so. The aim of this is to make it harder to illegally distribute the ebook files outside of the Amazon store.

The main reason you’d want to remove DRM from your Kindle books — besides piracy — is to use a third-party e-reader or reading software other than Amazon’s Kindle applications.

We’re not lawyers, but as far as we know it’s not illegal to remove DRM from ebooks, or any digital content for that matter. That said, if you then proceed to distribute the DRM-free content, that may be illegal depending on where you live.

The DRM-removal process isn’t super easy, so that’s why we created step-by-step instructions on how to check if your Kindle book has DRM protection, and if it does, how to remove it by using Calibre.

These days, the vast majority of Kindle books sold have DRM protection. To check, look at the full list of product details on the book’s Amazon store page.

If you see the phrase “simultaneous device usage: unlimited,” the book is not protected and you can proceed to converting it to the desired format. Unfortunately, there’s no other way to determine this, so you’ll have to manually check each book.

The easiest way to remove DRM from a Kindle book is to use an app called Calibre. Calibre is a reading app that by itself serves as an example of why you might want to remove the DRM from your Kindle book. It sports far more features than the Kindle app, but the only feature we’re looking at today is the ability to add extensions to the program.

That’s because Calibre doesn’t offer free Kindle DRM removal on its own. For that, we’ll need the DeDRM and KFX Input plugins. Calibre is available on Windows, Mac and Linux, but only the first of our two methods will work on Linux devices.

The fastest and easiest way to remove Kindle DRM is by using the DeDRM Calibre plugin and the serial number of a Kindle device. For these instructions, we’ll assume that you’ve already downloaded the Kindle books that you want to perform DRM removal on, so check out our guide on how to read Kindle books on PC.

Use a web browser to go to Calibre’s download page and download the version for your operating system. Run the installation file and follow the instructions.

Next, download DeDRM from the official GitHub page. Extract the zip file wherever you want and then launch Calibre. Click on “preferences” in the top right-hand corner of the window and then on “plugins.” Here, you need to click “load plugin from file” and select the “DeDRM_plugin.zip” file you just extracted.

Unlock your Kindle and navigate to the settings menu by tapping the three dots in the top right-hand corner and selecting “settings.” Tap “device options” and then “device info.” This should bring up a panel displaying your Kindle serial number. Write it down without spaces.

In the same plugin window as the second step, expand the section called “file type” and find the entry in the list for DeDRM. Select it and click on “customize plugin.” Select “eInk Kindle ebooks” and then click the green plus icon. Enter the serial number you found in the previous step and click “OK.”

Exit out of the plugin customization screens and click the button that says “get new plugins.” Search for “KFX Input” in the dialog that appears, select the result and click on “install.”

With everything set up, all you need to do is add the Kindle books that you downloaded from Amazon to your Calibre library. If you configured it correctly, the ebook DRM removal will happen automatically.

If you don’t own a Kindle, you’ll need to use the Windows or Mac Kindle application. Unfortunately, the official version of the application won’t work for our purposes, so we’ll need to find an older version of the application — namely, 1.17 or older.

In order for the Kindle DRM removal process to work, you’ll need an older version of Kindle for PC or Mac. Unfortunately this isn’t available for download directly from Amazon, but you can find legacy installers on various third-party download sites like MediaFire and FileHippo.

Since you have to download the installation file from a third-party source, we recommend that you exercise caution. Make sure to scan the file for viruses using an antivirus program. Once you’ve made sure it’s safe, run the file and follow the installation instructions.

Go to Calibre’s download page and download the Windows or Mac version of the program. Run the installation file and follow the instructions. Once launched, Calibre automatically detects Kindle ebooks on your computer, so you might have to delete any DRM-protected books that were automatically imported.

Head over to the DeDRM download page and download the zip archive. Extract its contents somewhere on your computer. Open Calibre and click on “preferences” in the top-right corner. Select “plugins” in the window that opens, and then “load plugin from file.” Select the “DeDRM_plugin.zip” file in the selection window that appears.

In order for DeDRM to be able to handle the newest Kindle KFX file formats, you’ll need a second plugin called KFX Input. In the same plugin window as before, click “get new plugins” and search for “KFX Input.” Select it and click “install.”

Once you launch the Kindle application, you’ll be prompted to register the device. Enter your Amazon email and password and click “sign in.” Your Kindle ebooks should now appear and you can download the books you want to remove DRM from by right-clicking them and selecting “download” from the context menu.

Next, open the settings panel by selecting “tools” in the top bar and then “options.” Uncheck the box for automatic updates, then navigate to the “content” tab on the left-hand side. Jot down the folder location you see here and navigate to it in File Explorer or Finder. The book will be an AZW file that’s named after its Amazon code.

Finally, all you need to do to complete the Kindle DRM removal process is to import the Kindle ebook into your Calibre library. Either drop the file directly into the library, or click on the “add books” button in the top-left corner if you want to batch process multiple books at the same time.

That’s all for our Kindle DRM removal guide. Although it’s possible to get a DRM-free ePub from Amazon (albeit one that’s been converted to AZW3), it’s becoming increasingly rare.

Thus, if you want to use anything other than the Kindle desktop app, the Kindle Cloud Reader or an actual Kindle device, you’ll need to remove DRM protection from the file before running it through an ebook converter. Now that you know how to remove DRM from Kindle ebooks, you can check out our guide on how to convert ebooks into other formats for the next step in the process.

What did you think of our guide to free Kindle DRM removal? Did it give you a clear idea of how to remove DRM for Kindle books, or does the process seem too convoluted and cumbersome? Is there another piece of software you like that supports removing DRM from Kindle books? Let us know in the comments below. Thank you for reading.

It doesn’t work.

Install everything as said above ie everything 32bit and the old versions.

What I then found I needed to do was change the name of the folder that has your kindle books in and create a new one of the original name. Now when you open Kindle PC it will not see any of your books, so you will need to download them into this new folder. Now transfer those new files into Calibre and, for me at least, the DRM was removed.

cannot load DeDRM plugin on Win11 due to a 32bit plugin vs 64 app problem

Nope, doesn’t work, Calibre simply says the book still has DRM, really trying to find a solution that works.

Nope doesn’t work, Calibre says DRM is still on the file, really frustrating still trying to find a solution.

I left a general reply with specifics as to what worked for me.

Basically everything old versions and 32-bit.

Good Luck!!

Worked

Platform: Windows 10

Kindle 1.17 for windows

Calibre 32-bit 4.23 for windows

DeDRM 6.80 from Apprentice Harper

KFX Input from Calibre “Get new plugins”

Mac version of Calibre didn’t work

Calibre for Windows 64-bit didn’t work

It’s all got to be 32-bit – even on a 64-bit machine

Since my Mac doesn’t run 32-bit outside of a VM, I didn’t try it.

Usually works but today tried to convert Dwelly’s Gaelic dictionary and it stalls at 47 percent. This is the first book it would not convert.

Worked for me today with newly purchased Kindle Books from Amazon. I think the key is to get the old version of Kindle Reader for PC. I have it on a Windows 10 x64 machine so 32 bit is not the problem.

worked for me

You have to downgrade to version 4.23. Apparently, DRM plugin doesn’t work on the newest Calibre update. Google older Calibre updates.

Worked for me, downloaded the Book directly from Amazon (the file size was way bigger then the AZW and KFX present on the device itself. Calibre must be 32 bits v4.23.0. DeDRM 6.8.1. The downloaded file is addressed to the Kindle eReader, so it works probably because of this (DeDRM has the Kindle key from its Serial).

Steps:

1) Install Calibre 4.23.0 32 bits.

2) Install DeDRM 6.8.1 and KFX Input.

3) Download AZW file destined for your Kindle directly from Amazon “Devices and Contents”.

4) Add this to Calibre’s library.

5) Enjoy!

Unable to work with Kindle Unlimited (or so it would seem) no matter the versions etc. Fully functional otherwise

I can’t get the kfx-zip to convert/install to my devise. The product says “simultaneous use: unlimited” and will NOT remove the DRM. It worked an a bunch of other books that did not show “simultaneous use” but this one is stuck. I have the 1.17 Kindle for PC and added all the plug-ins and restarted all programs.

I unchecked the boxes in “options” on the Kindle for PC program. Restarted it. Re-downloaded the file. Opened Calibre, clicked Add Book, opened the correct file. Everything looks right on Calibre (cover, title, author), but it refuses to delete the DRM or move it to the KOBO devise.

Doesn’t work in Ubuntu 22.04 Linux. Calibre version is 5.37.

Installs properly, but Calibre says DRM still present when trying to convert to pdf, etc.

Ah, I am getting this error (using calibre debug mode): Running file type plugin DeDRM failed with traceback:

Traceback (most recent call last):

File “calibre_plugins.dedrm.kfxdedrm”, line 18, in

from ion import DrmIon, DrmIonVoucher

File “/tmp/calibre_5.37.0_tmp_pulemudx/xwhs3sptplugin_unzip/ion.py”, line 33, in

from Crypto.Cipher import AES

ModuleNotFoundError: No module named ‘Crypto’

I see calibre is using

Python 3.10.4

python3-pycryptodome

is installed, but I cannot figure out how to install pycrypto on python3

Got it: pip install pycrypto

Installing pycrypto for Python3 is also required for Linux Mint 21. Thanks for the tip Scott.

Thanks, this fixed it for me on Linux, Calibre 5.37.0!

After 2 hours I got it to work for me too.

I used the current version of Calibre, installed the Apprentice Alf plugin and added KFX input plugin. For the Alf plugin I customized it and chose the first option for kindle readers and put in my kindle serial number. I downloaded the file from my orders section of amazon and it converted just fine. This was after trying multiple ways including using old version of software on my MacBook.

This worked for me as well, followed everything to the letter of your comment, including messing around for 2 hours prior.

Thank you guys, first method worked pretty fine for me. I have both devices, Kindle and Sony and I can now read my hole library from those two dev.

worked for me importing into Calibre the azw book file downloaded with Kindle

using the following versions:

Kindle (v1.12)

Calibre (v3.48)

plugin deDRM 6.8.0 by Apprentice Alf

plugin Gather KFX-ZIP (from KFX input) 1.48.0 by jhowell

macOS 10.12.6 Sierra

thanksss

Worked!!!!!

It worked but I have a Kindle device.

Platform: Windows 10

Calibre: calibre-portable-installer-5.44.0

Steps to Install:

Download & Install the DeDRM Plugin DeDRM 7.2.1 from official GitHub

https://github.com/apprenticeharper/DeDRM_tools/releases/tag/v7.2.1

Configure the DeDRM Plugin with the Real Serial Number of your Kindle device

Add the KFX Input Plugin

Steps to Download book:

Download the ebooks from the amazon web portal.

– Manage content and devices

– Select from your own ebooks

– Download and Transfer via USB

– The books will be downloaded in AZW3 format.

– Add AZW3 books to CALIBRE

– Convert to other formats.

*** With the S/N of the Kindle device the DeDRM is broken.

Thanks! This was a huge help. After going down unsuccessful rabbit holes, this worked like a charm.

THANK YOU! your process worked great, very clear and no problems

It work perfectly thank you !

Doesnt seem to work anymore at least on amazon.co.jp, as I am no longer able to login to the old pc version (v. 1.17.44183). The login only succeeds after updating to the newest version.

I also cannot log in to Kindle v1.17.44183

It just refuses to accept my login details and will not work from a ne Amazon account either!

I am setting up preferances to add my Kindle serial number and Calibre shuts down when I try to customize the “file” plugin. Using Mac OS Monterey and downloaded Calibre 6.2.1. A

Got it to work with a previous version of calibre. NOW, imported books still have DRM lock. Any help?

Calibre crashed over and over again when trying to ‘customize plug-in’ for DeDrm. Even uninstalled and reinstalled, etc. Using Mac – Big Sur.

Same here.

Just FYI, you can also easily just copy and paste your serial number from amazon’s website. Go to manage content and devices, click the devices tab, select the device… boom. Serial number.

Didn’t work for me either, every time I tried to customize plugin, Calibre would crash. Help?

Revert back to version 5.4. It works perfectly. Latest one crashes

worked using kindle 1.1.7, calibre 4.2.3 and drmtools 6.8.1

Worked very well, thanks

Okay…took a couple of tries but finally have this worked out and successfully removed DRM. A couple of comments…I am using Windows Desktop. The first time I followed the step by step process above, it failed. In order for this process to work, it is critical that you are using an OLDER Kindle version for Windows..I did use the file noted above…BUT–before you Register with Amazon(As suggested in Step 2), skip down to Step 7 and follow the instructions for unchecking for Auto Updates… (If you follow Step 2 as stated and as I did, the Kindle app will be auto updated to latest Kindle Version as soon as you register with Amazon –and the entire process will fail…) I would suggest modifying Step 2 and clearly noting NOT to sign in with Amazon until Auto Update is unchecked..and would imagine more successful first attempts. (BTW–my goal was to covert to PDF format which was successful) Good Luck

This tutorial works really well. Do it as explain TIM.

For me, the problem is that the Kindle 1.17 for Mac is a 32 bit program. With Catalina, it won’t allow anything below 64. I can import the azw files from the newest Kindle app into Calibre – it just won’t allow me to make them into epubs or view them.

I wish I could use the DeDRM tools like I used to on Windows – but then that would still require the old version of Kindle.

I don’t know how you guys are doing it, but I can’t install the plugin. Error every time. I even installed an older version of Calibre. Same thing.

I had the same problem. So I unzipped the DeDRM_tools_7.2.1.zip find there two more zip files. Return to Calibre and try again, then the plugins will be installed correctly.

This was very god instructions – worked in first try. Imported the the book in focus directly from my kindle e-book reader via USB.

Was able to have it work for my small selection of books, I was using latest Calibre 6.8, and DeDRM 7.2.1

The key for me is I needed to do as Calibre suggested, download the books from amazon website for usb transfer, then was able to decrypt those[azw3 & azw files), was not able to decrypt .kfx I pulled directly from my device directly (Huge size difference 5090 KB vs 774kb).

Very nice to free up my purchases and port over to my nook, thankyou all for the continuous feedback or I would have given up.

Thanks! This works for me.

Have tried this on both mac and windows now and neither work. Mac won’t load DDRM plug and causes calibre to keep crashing. Windows allows you to install plug ins and import books but doesn’t remove DRM – pretty disappointing as i’m sick of Amazon and have spent a fortune on their books.

Worked for me.

same here… multiple crashes…

This guide worked great. I needed to use Calibre 5.44 to get the plugins to work but otherwise straightforward.

I lost my Kindle and replaced with a Kobo. I found the Kindle’s serial number on the “my devices” portion of my Amazon account, and then manually downloaded each ebook using the “transfer via USB” option from the “my content” page and then adding those files to Calibre and batch converting them to EPUB from there. This worked really well without headache.

Amazon have removed the “transfer via USB” option in the last 2 days (today is 15th Jan 23). Until someone comes up with a way to crack the KFX books, I am afraid de-drming is no longer with Amazon books.

You still can get it from your eink device. It asks you to connect it via wifi and you can get it through it. Then you could get it via USB from the device.

This works for purchased books but not books from library or prime reading

Thank you kindly for this! Worked perfectly on 14 May, 2023 (the Download & Transfer via USB option is definitely there – at this point in time)

For the DRM removal plugin, it asks for a device number (like kindle device), however, I use only the iphone to read, with the Kindle APP, and there does not seem to be a device number there. Going with Caliber’s default did not work. Any suggestions?

You should be able to get the device number by going to the Amazon Kindle Store and clicking on Manage Content and Devices on the Amazon toolbar

As of today, Amazon doesn’t allow older versions of Kindle for PC software to download files. DeDRM doesn’t work with newer files. As I don’t own Kindle device, it is impossible to download file for transfer via USB. Any suggestions?

I am same as you that I don’t own a physical Kindle reader hardware.

since 01-01-2023 it does’n work anymore, because to download your Kindle e-book you need the latest version of the Kindle app

Looks like Amazon did something on their server and now books can no longer be downloaded from and older versions anymore and you can no longer download offline versions from the website unless you have a compatible device registered (i.e. actual kindle reader). So in other words, they broke all of the available methods…

Downloading new ebooks with Kindle 1.17 on PC doesn’t work. It tells me I need to update Kindle to the latest version to view the ebook.

I just want to thank you very much. I’m trying for so long to find something to remove drm, even in calibre…. your post is spectacular.

thanks again

Thanks, I try other tutorials but this is the only one that works.

The Mac Kindle app 1.17.1 approach has worked like a charm for years across over 1000 ebooks, but since 5 January 2023, I’ve come across two that it refuses to download until it’s upgraded. I’m pretty sure that means 1.17 has finally hit end-of-life, which is to say, we’ll need a new approach to DRM-removal going forward.

I agree. Since the beginning of January this year I have been having the same issue. I am looking for a different way to convert books now. Any suggestions are most welcome.

Did you manage to find a solution? I have the same problem, books released in 2023 cannot be downloaded on the old kindle version.

I have used this technique successfully for years. Unfortunately, when I have tried to download books to the Kindle for PC version 1.17, I get a message that I must upgrade my device. So, this solution will no longer work with newer books… Any ideas?

New Kindle books dont allow to be opened in version 1.17

I had Ver 1.26 which allowed me to download books and remove DRM successfully until Jan 2023. Now any book published in 2023 will not open and requires the newest version to download. The plug ins from Calibre do not seem to work on this new format.

I am having that same problem

Following the instructions I downloaded DeDRM plugin and installed it in the Calibre 6.11 for MacOS Ventura 13. However, when I get to Customize Plugin, Calibre crashes. Repeatedly.

Do I have to install Calibre 4.23 in order to work? Any other suggestion?

That happened to me too today. I found that there’s a much newer version of the DeDRM tools than the one listed in the article. The “apprenticeharper” version hasn’t been updated in two years. This one was updated last year and worked perfectly for me: https://github.com/noDRM/DeDRM_tools

The unique feature of Amazon’s new drm is that they can reportedly change it with little trouble, as soon as it gets de-drm’d. So they can stay 1-step ahead and those tools are now worthless in 2023. Now and forever

I went to your link you listed and I fail to see the download. Am I missing something?

It did not work

I can’t get it to work anymore either; the newest Kindle books can only be opened with the most recent Kindle version (1.39); I I used to have a Kindle, so tried the ‘transfer via USB’, but the resulting AZW file can still not be converted; I get a DRM error when I try. Hopefully someone can find a way around soon!

2023 Published ebook Workaround: I bought a new, never opened Gen 5 Kindle on ebay cheap, updated it via Amazon’s manual Kindle update downloads page, registered it after being sent a one-time use password (only way to register it), added the Kindle’s serial number to DeDRM’s customization window’s “Kindle e ink books” button. Now I simply have Amazon send 2023 ebooks to it this Kindle instead of to my Kindle for PC app. You just attach the 5th Gen device via USB to your computer so it shows up in Calibre. You then can import a copy into Calibre fine.

I am curious how you got past the kfx-zip. When I download a 2023 book from the kindle (11th gen paperwhite) into calibre, the transfer occurs but in kfx-zip format. Attempting to open the file lead to a system search asking for the program I want to use for that extension, rather than calibre opening the file.

The Gen 5 Kindle I am using for 2023 published kindle ebooks show ebooks in the AZW3 format on my 5th Gen Kindle in its documents folder.

I tried this also with a Kindle Fire, but the downloaded books are hidden from the section shared through USB. Calibre indeed doesn’t find them. I tried from Kindle PC v1.17. The plugin works for older (or simpler) eBooks, but not on the latest azw4 I purchased., and which curiously is opened by Kindle PC 1.17 but the plugin chokes on it.

The new versions of Kindle books will not download on any firmware lower than the latest version on The Kindle for PC. With older versions of firmware, the books don’t download and not there for DeDrm to use. Unless DeDrm is updated to remove DRM from latest firmware, it’s useless for any downloaded kindle books that require latest firmware to download it.

I was wondering why new books wasn’t even showing up on my Kindle then when I downloaded the latest firmware the books appeared, go back to old version firmware and books were gone. Back to new firmware and books were back, but still couldn’t use DeDRM on them. Tried moving them to a different folder before going back to old firmware, but DeDRM still saw it as not compatible firmware version.

Unfortunately, the days of de-DRMing Amazon books are fading.

(Candidly, I find it incredible that Amazon spends so much time and effort, on alienating anyone who wants to read their purchased books on non-Amazon devices), that’s got to equate to a LOT of lost sales..).

There is a simple solution: –

Just don’t buy your books from Amazon.

There are an increasing number of stores selling non DRMed books,

use em.

😉

I have used DRM removal to enable me to get access to the .txt format of the text, which I then convert to an automatically generated audiobook, as I find audiobooks fit my life style much better than text I have to read – I don’t do that for books that have a professionally produced audiobook, of course. I will not, now, however being buying any kindle books until this problem is fixed. I am already looking at non-amazon options. I guess that is what amazon want.

I just followed the steps and managed to unlock my book and I’m no techie.

It must have been an older Amazon book. Anything published as of April (I think) of this year no longer works.

Anything published as of this year! I can only download older books. So much for completing a series now! I’ve written to my senator and AG, plus made comments on the bill now about regulations (ID:FTC-2023-0043-0001). Tired of monopolies forcing me to use a kindle, I hate kindle its the most user unfriendly app. Moonreader has so many options to make your books more enjoyable.

It does not work anymore. The older versions of kindle (I have 1..17.0 (44170) ) won’t let me download a book from the kindle cloud anymore. They want me to update the version; and a newer kindle-for-PC version would not work with the DRM removal. What to do????!

You’re a genious! I’m 60 years old and managed to convert my kindle DRM protected book. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

Sadly, this no longer works. Calibre just says it’s drm protected. The plugins are up to date.

Worked fine on windows 11, calibre 6.16, downloaded file via amazon site and input into calibre. Used my old kindle serial into the plug in. Converted it for my kobo device.

It works like a charm, thanks a lot

For years I subscribed to Amazon Kindle. I never read my books on a Kindle. I stopped subscribing when they stopped allowing you to download to your pc. I would read my books on my pc using word in a 28 size font. does anyone know of any other sites that you can purchase books from and allow you to download to your computer in epub/pdf/text format?

Check out Kobo Rakuten. I purchase books there, then manually move them onto a micro-SD card to read on my Sony. I think it’s EPUB.

But you can download Kindle files to your PC. Hover the cursor over Account and Listst” on any Amazon page when you’re logged in and click on “Manage Content and Devices”; click on “Books”; for the item you want click on “More Actions” and select “Download & Transfer via USB” from the menu. Give it a go.

How does one find the key when using an android Kindle app?

I’m helping a blind friend. He wants to be able to read ordinary Kindle e-books on his refreshable braille display. By “ordinary” I mean e-books in ordinary text readable by a sighted person. having read this helpful article, I will suggest to my friend that his first step should be to buy a Kindle device and put hi Kindle books on to it.

Then he must download Calibre and get a computer expert to help him take the steps outlined in this article (having satisfied himself that it is legal to do so in Australai). Must that be done one book at a time? Having de-DRM’d his books my friend must find a software program which will convert the books into a format which is readable by his refreshable braille display. Does such software exist? I’m assuming in all of this that Calibre will work its magic in Australia.

Thank you!!!

Many years later, I found this in search of a “working DeDRM.” Previously, I could DL book to Kindle app then all would work in Calibre. Now, I could get NO Kindle app to open on my W10 PC. Although I could finally install DeDRM 10 on Calibre 6, it still would not strip. The item missing was the serial number added to the eInk section of the plug-in customization. Thanks!

Used kindle for windows. Followed all the instructions. Everything worked just fine. The minor problem is that conversion from MOBI to EPUB is not perfect, so you have to beautify it, probably with Sigil. Note that the ebook I purchased on Amazon was quite old, may be that’s why it worked without any problems.

Worked

Platform: Windows 7

Kindle 1.17 for windows

Calibre 64-bit 4.23 for windows

DeDRM 6.80 from Apprentice Harper

KFX Input : not installed, will anyway work only from calibre 5.x upwards.

Did not work on Mac OS Ventura. Worked easily in Parallels on Mac OS Ventura ruining Win 10.

I’d be curious to know how you got through 2-step authentication: The code sent to my mobile phone is not accepted.

You can remove your phone number from your account and then add it back later. I had the same problem.

If anyone else is unable to Amazon-register their old-version ‘Kindle for PC’:

*1* Install latest version of Kindle app

*2* Register with Amazon account

*3* Close Kindle app

*4* Run installer for old Kindle app version

You will downgrade your Kindle app, but remain registered.

It is 2023-10-08, and I have just De-DRM’d a newly-bought Kindle book. My ‘Windows 7’ specs are pretty much the same as those in the message I am replying to.

I wanted to convert an ACSM file to MOBI so I could read it on my Kindle. I followed this guide, but I still get the pop up saying it’s DRM protected. This despite the fact that I successfully added the plug ins and got the book into my library. Disappointed.

Thank you very much, it works!

DRM sux.

It will not remove drm for my books and I lost my book

Doesn’t work since Jan 1, 2023. Books sold after that time cannot be downloaded with an older version of Kindle. Must use kindle app on phone or PC, or use a Kindle e reader, which means you can’t strip the DRM from them with Calibre.

You are doing something wrong. I just done it at worked like a charm💪

This worked beautifully for me. I’m using a Kindle Keyboard so, an older machine, but my Kindle files are bang up to date.

I wanted to print a recipe from a cookbook, plus I find I can now see illustrations in full colour using the Calibre E-Book Viewer. Thank you so much for publishing this information.

Calibre crashes at step 4, trying to enter the serial number. This is on MacOS (bêta 14.0 (23A5337a)), with a Kindle Paperwhite and Calibre

As far as I can tell Kindle for PC 1.17 no longer works and hasn’t since about June 2023. The title for this article is misleading. I have yet to find a substitute that does work.

Found an updated version of Kindle DRM Removal that worked for me, current as of 1OCT2023. Just bought a Kindle edition recently and this was able to convert it to an EPUB, with NO DRM! Worked like a charm.

MAC!

WORKED for me importing into Calibre the azw3 book file downloaded with Kindle

using the following versions:

Kindle (v1.40)

Calibre (v5.43)

plugin deDRM 7.2.1 by Apprentice Alf

plugin Gather KFX-ZIP (from KFX input) 2.5.0 by jhowell

macOS Big Sur 10.7.0

This process worked smoothly on my Mac . A few notes. The original DeDRM author discontinued work after v7.

Another dev forked the repo so use that one, which was at v10 with I installed it.

Also, I had to log into Amazon and download the books from there to get the azw3 version of the books.

They were in kfx format on my Kindle, which Calibre could not decrypt.

Works like a charm!!! Just did it. Thanks a lot!

Kindle for PC 1.17 no longer works: It’s not possible to download da title. Is there an other way without buying an Kindle?

some books not download on old version kindle pc app





