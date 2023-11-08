Apple Music and Apple TV beta apps for Windows now available – 9to5Mac

Earlier this week, 9to5Mac revealed a first look at the new Apple Music and Apple TV apps coming to Windows 11. Now Windows PC users can finally download a beta version of these apps directly from the Microsoft Store.

As announced by Microsoft last year, Apple is finally bringing Apple Music and Apple TV apps to Windows. These apps have been built with more modern technologies, so they run faster and use fewer resources than iTunes. Both Apple Music and Apple TV apps look quite similar to the versions that already exist on macOS, although the interface has been slightly tweaked for Windows.

With the Apple TV app, uses can watch content from Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, and movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store. Content can be streamed in 4K HDR when available and if the device supports such technologies. This is a huge addition for Apple TV+ subscribers since previously the only way to access the platform on Windows was through a web browser.

As for the Apple Music app, it has almost all the same features available in the macOS version – except for the lyrics and Dolby Atmos. Users can access their library from Apple Music or also from the iTunes Store. Contents from iTunes are automatically moved to the new app. However, keep in mind that iTunes will stop working after installing the Apple Music app.

And since iTunes is being replaced, Apple is also introducing another new app for Windows named Apple Devices. This app lets users sync, backup, and restore iOS devices and old iPods using a PC. Apple warns that a new version of iTunes will be released for Windows in the future to keep support for audiobooks and podcasts, as neither of these features are available in the Apple Music app.

All three new Apple apps are now available for download from Microsoft. However, they’re all beta apps, so some features may not work as expected – that’s why they are all labeled as “Preview.” And since they’re beta apps, availability may be limited to some regions.

Here are the download links:

All three apps require a PC running Windows 11.

