How to Stream NFL Games with NFL Network on Hulu – Hulu

October 12, 2023
The 2023/2024 NFL season is upon us with exciting games for Week 6, including Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Denver Broncos and the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers going head-to-head against the Cleveland Browns.
If you’re here, you’re probably wondering how to watch NFL games without cable. From the season opener to the Super Bowl, Hulu has you covered.* Whether you’re a football fanatic or just here to cheer on your favorite team, this is everything you need to know about how to stream NFL games without cable.
*Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.
Yes, the NFL Network is available to all Hulu + Live TV* subscribers. Since 2021, Hulu + Live TV and the NFL Network have been bringing year-round NFL content to fans, including NFL Total Access,* NFL Fantasy Live,* and Good Morning Football.*
Ready to start streaming NFL games, college football, and more? Hulu + Live TV has networks like ABC,* CBS,* NBC,* FOX,* and ESPN* so you never have to miss a moment of football throughout the season. Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV:
Too busy for an NFL live stream? No problem. With Hulu’s Cloud DVR, you won’t miss a single play. Here’s how:
Stream NFL games live with Hulu + Live TV* for just $76.99/month. With a Hulu + Live TV* subscription, you’ll also get access to Disney+ and ESPN+ so you can stream movies, shows, and live sports to your heart’s content.
With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers can watch NFL games airing on ESPN,* ABC,* NBC,* CBS,* and FOX.* Check the official NFL schedule and your local listings for more information.
The 2023 NFL season kickoff game is on Thursday, September 7, at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.
The Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2023 NFL season, facing off at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
There’s plenty more football to watch on Hulu this season.
Can’t fathom football season without Scott Hanson breaking down the live action on NFL RedZone?
Luckily for you, Hulu + Live TV subscribers with the Sports Add-On can enjoy NFL RedZone and other live sports networks, like the Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG, and TVG2.
Include the Sports Add-On to a Hulu + Live TV subscription for just $9.99/month and never run out of sports content to watch.
Hulu + Live TV subscribers automatically get access to ESPN+, which means even more football content just for you.
With ESPN+ on Hulu,* you can gain access to even more live events including college football, game replays, sports exclusives, and ESPN originals like Peyton’s Places and the award-winning 30 for 30 sports documentary library.
Basic Hulu subscribers can add ESPN+ to their current subscription for just $6.99/month with the ability to purchase and stream ESPN+ PPV events within the Hulu app on supported devices.
*Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via ESPN app and espn.com. Terms apply.
Need a little extra entertainment to fill in the nights without live games? Hulu + Live TV subscribers can access Hulu’s full streaming library, including thousands of popular shows, movies, and Hulu Originals.
Check out all of the football content that Hulu has to offer, including football shows, movies and documentaries like Friday Night Lights, Gridiron Gang (2006), FX’s The League, and Dark Side of Football.
Ready to follow your team from the first kick-off of the season to the Super Bowl? Sign up for a Hulu + Live TV subscription now and start streaming in seconds.
