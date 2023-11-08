Run two WhatsApp accounts on your Android smartphone; here is how – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Do you have two WhatsApp accounts? How have you been operating them? Most people having two WhatsApp accounts use it on different devices. Do you want to run two WhatsApp accounts on a single phone? It can be known that Android users can open two WhatsApp accounts on a single phone. However, the only condition is both the accounts should have been opened from two different mobile numbers.

Notably, officially, one WhatsApp account can be opened only on one smartphone. “Your WhatsApp account can only be verified with one number on one phone. If you have a dual SIM phone, please note that you still must choose one number to verify with WhatsApp. There is no option to have a WhatsApp account with two phone numbers,” the company said on its FAQ page.

However, there is a trick using which Android users can run two WhatsApp accounts on a single device. All they need to do is use the Dual App. You can install the app from Google Play Store. Here is how you can use the app to run two WhatsApp accounts on your device.

1. Unlock your Android smartphone and go to Settings.

2. Scroll down and tap on Apps.

3. You will then have to select ‘Dual Apps’ and click on ‘Create’.

4. Then select WhatsApp.

5. Now, you can return to the app launcher and open WhatsApp using the Dual Apps icon. Simply set your WhatsApp account using another phone number and start using it.

Go to settings.

Click on Advanced Features and scroll down in search of Dual Messenger.

From the options provided, click on WhatsApp.

Now go to the App launcher and start setting up your second WhatsApp account.

It needs to be noted that this option is offered in dual-SIM Android smartphones of Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Huawei, Samsung, OnePlus and Realme. Also, the steps can vary depending on respective brands and the feature has a different name for different makers. Like, in Oppo, it is called ‘App Clone’, while in Samsung, its name is ‘Dual Messenger’.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71672654154376

source