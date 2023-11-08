Geometric iPhone wallpaper from Basic Apple Guy – 9to5Mac

Arriving after his beautiful Apple x Van Gogh wallpapers, Basic Apple Guy has launched a slick geometric iPhone, iPad, and Mac wallpaper for spring. Head below for all the details and how to download them for free.

Last month Basic Apple Guy released a set of four classic Apple wallpapers reimagined in the style of Vincent Van Gogh. Those included Starry Mountain Lion, Wheat Field with El Capitan, Lion with Cypresses, and came after the first idea in the series, “Big Starry Sur.”

Today Basic Apple Guy released a slick new iPhone wallpaper with versions for iPad and Mac featuring a colorful geometric design for spring. He used an Apple Gift Card design as the inspiration for this new creation:

Many of you had asked for this wallpaper after I posted it on social media on May 07, 2023. But those with a discerning eye might recognize the pattern as a blown-up recreation of one of the current designs on Apple’s Gift Cards. Versions are available for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Enjoy.

