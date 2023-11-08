Revolutionize Your Gaming Experience with PixelBrokers – The Latest CyberBrokers Release! – NFT Culture

gamefi, newsletter, NFT Games, NFT News CyberBrokers, gamefi, josie, pixelbrokers, web3 gaming

Get ready for an epic new addition to the CyberBrokers universe – PixelBrokers have arrived and they are 🔥! With over 1,000 unique pixel assets, painstakingly created by a talented team of artists over the last four months, the collection features 10,001 stunning PixelBrokers that will take your gaming and animation to a whole new level.

PixelBrokers is the latest release from CyberBrokers that offers 1,000+ unique pixel assets for your avatar in pixel games, animations, and social media. Each PixelBroker comes with a front-facing PFP, high-resolution animated GIF, sprite sheet for animation, ZIP file, and four animated pixel scenes. If you own a CyberBroker, you automatically own the corresponding PixelBroker. PixelBrokers’ first game integration is with Worldwide Webb, and more integrations are coming soon. There are also two bounties available for community-led projects that will take CyberBrokers to the next level. Join the CyberBrokers community on various platforms to stay updated with the latest news and events.

PixelBrokers are 2D pixel extensions of your CyberBrokers that can be used as avatars in pixel games, for creating your own animations and games, or just for flexing on social media. Each PixelBroker comes with a front-facing PFP, high-resolution animated GIF, sprite sheet for animation, ZIP file, and four animated pixel scenes, making it one of the most complex and detailed pixel art projects ever created.

And the best part? If you already own a CyberBroker, you automatically have ownership of the corresponding PixelBroker – no separate minting or claiming required!





But that’s not all – PixelBrokers’ first game integration is with Worldwide Webb, and more integrations are on the way. You can also use your PixelBroker as your online pixel persona and create your own unique content with the sprite sheet and animated scenes.

To celebrate the launch of PixelBrokers, there are two bounties up for grabs for community-led projects that will take CyberBrokers to the next level. Whether you want to develop a tool for PixelBrokers or create a CyberBrokers pixel game, the possibilities are endless!

Join the CyberBrokers community on Discord, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and OpenSea to stay up-to-date with all the latest news and events. Don’t miss the Q&A Sesh on all things PixelBrokers tonight at 8PM CST, and come play Worldwide Webb’s Blockbusterz game with your fellow degens at one of our PixelBroker Game Nights in Discord on April 8th and 12th.

What are you waiting for? Head to the CyberBrokers website now to access your PixelBroker and start exploring a whole new world of gaming and animation. Let’s go! 👾

