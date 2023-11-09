AT&T Providing Customer Relief for Those Affected by Maui Fires – AT&T Newsroom



August 20, 2023, 8:45 a.m. HST

At this time, our wireless network on Maui is operating normally. Our network teams continue to focus on permanent connectivity solutions for a few of our cell sites that have been restored, but are operating on satellite connections.

AT&T has one of the industry’s largest and most advanced disaster response programs to help keep communications running during major disasters.

We would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to the first responders for their service to the Maui community.

Our thoughts continue to be with those who are recovering from the impacts of the wildfires. We want to remind our customers of our current relief offers on this page.

We remain focused on keeping our customers, their families and the public safety community connected.

August 16, 2023, 2:55 p.m. HST

Our network teams continue to work around the clock to restore service and help our customers stay connected when they need it most. We now have a COW (Cell on Wheels) in the center of Lahaina that has been providing wireless service for customers since last night.

The FirstNet team continues to support public safety and FirstNet subscribers with on-air communications solutions. So far, public safety – spanning federal, state and local agencies – have made 10 FirstNet emergency support requests for the wildfires. One of the FirstNet portable cell sites in Lahaina, which has been providing dedicated connectivity for first responders, is providing wireless service for customers, as network capacity allows.



August 15, 2023, 2:45 p.m. HST

Last night, the FirstNet Response Operations Group and AT&T Network Disaster Recovery team deployed two portable cell sites with satellite connectivity to Ka‘anapali and Lahaina for public safety agencies. In addition, our Drone Operations pilot is on Maui and supporting restoration efforts.

To help AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers in affected areas stay connected, we’re extending our offer to waive overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data through September 7, 2023.

We also have loaner phones on the way to Maui to deploy to key areas and non-profit organizations to help residents connect with their loved ones and seek relief resources.

Our network teams continue to assess priority areas and are working to provide additional service as needed.



August 13, 2023, 3:25 p.m. HST

We continue to focus our restoration efforts on the western coast of Maui, where we restored our cell site in north Ka’anapali using a portable satellite, known as an ECP (Emergency Communications Portable) to provide backhaul. We also have an AT&T Drone Operations pilot on Maui to assess any damage to our cell sites using a camera drone.

The FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG) continues to support public safety and FirstNet subscribers by deploying full-scale communications solutions. As of last night, they added a Mini CRD (Compact Rapid Deployable) to provide wireless coverage and Wi-Fi from the rooftop of a Ka’anapali hotel at Black Rock Beach. They also worked with the AT&T Network Disaster Recovery team to install a wireless solution for public safety at the Kapalua Airport. Additional resources are on the way to Maui.

Our teams and FirstNet liaisons continue to be in contact with federal, state and local officials on our deployment efforts to support public safety and the communities in affected areas. We remain focused on keeping our customers, their families and the public safety community connected.



August 12, 2023, 12:05 p.m. HST

We continue to make progress with our restoration efforts in areas impacted by the wildfires. So far, cell sites have been restored in Upcountry and Lanai to provide connectivity to residents and first responders in the area. The Lanai site is also helping to provide connectivity to Lahaina. We continue to focus on the western coast of the island, where our network is still experiencing wireless service impacts.

The FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG) continues to support public safety and FirstNet subscribers by deploying full-scale communications solutions. The portable cell site in Lahaina is providing dedicated connectivity for first responders as well as wireless service for customers, as network capacity allows. This site is also supporting a nearby indoor Wi-Fi solution installed by the FirstNet team for public safety. Additional network assets are supporting public safety in Wailuku, with more resources on the way to Maui.

“ROG the Dog” is also visiting local public safety agencies on Maui to provide animal-assisted therapy and help those on the frontlines be at their best. For more on what we’re doing to support public safety’s response to the wildfires, check out this blog by Jim Bugel, President of FirstNet® at AT&T.

To support residents who have been displaced or remain without power, we’ve set up a charging station at our AT&T retail store in Kahului. And we’ve extended our 25% off power accessories offer at our store through August 31. At this time, hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. HST.

We’re also making a contribution of $100,000 to three organizations to aid recovery efforts for Maui residents and communities, and our Text-to-Give campaigns have been activated. You can find more details below for how to join us in supporting the American Red Cross, Hawaii Community Foundation, Salvation Army and Information Technology Disaster Resource Center.



August 11, 2023, 9:40 a.m. HST

Our teams continue to work around the clock to safely gain access, assess damage and restore service to areas impacted by the wildfires.

To aid in the recovery efforts, the AT&T Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) team and FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG) deployed a portable cell site to Lahaina. As of last night, this SatCOLT (Satellite Cell on Light Truck) has been providing dedicated connectivity for first responders as well as wireless service for customers, as network capacity allows. Additional network assets to support public safety are in progress.

We understand how critical it is for our customers to stay connected, especially following a disaster. We will continue to provide additional updates as our recovery work continues.



August 10, 2023, 10:45 a.m. HST

Our thoughts are with the Maui community during these devastating wildfires. Our focus remains on keeping first responders, our customers and their families connected. As a reminder to our AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers in affected areas, we are waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data through August 16. In addition, our retail store in Kahului is open and serving customers. Store locations and hours are available at www.att.com/stores.

We are experiencing some wireless network impacts in areas directly affected by the fires, primarily in western Maui. Elsewhere on the island where our network is not impacted, we encourage customers to minimize traffic by using text messages as much as possible and to prioritize critical communications.

Where it is safe to do so, we have deployed portable generators to our cell sites affected by power outages and will continue refueling until power is restored. Some of our cell sites are inaccessible at this time due to the fires, however, our teams continue to plan for immediate restoration efforts.

Currently, the AT&T Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) team and FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG) are working with local public safety to deploy a locally based portable cell site to provide Band 14 connectivity dedicated to public safety and service for residents. Additional resources are on the way to Maui, including AT&T employees, a Mini CRD (Compact Rapid Deployable), 3 satellite solutions to provide Wi-Fi or cell service, an in-building solution and an Emergency Response Kit, including 20 FirstNet Ready® smartphones and 2 Mi-Fi devices. We are also shipping in back-haul equipment and other portable communications solutions from the neighboring islands. FirstNet ROG – led by former first responders – is working around the clock to support public safety’s emergency communications and has liaisons engaged with local and federal agencies.

We are caring for our local employees’ safety and all of our employees on Maui are safe and accounted for. We have activated our Employee Relief Fund to provide disaster assistance to employees who need it. This fund is made possible through donations from other employees and matching grants from the AT&T Foundation.

August 16, 2023, 2:55 p.m. HST

To help those impacted by the Maui wildfires stay connected, we are offering waived activation and upgrade fees at our AT&T Retail store in Kahului* through September 7. Customers can purchase a new smartphone or bring their own device. This offer is retroactive back to August 9, 2023. See a store associate for details.

*Store Location

Kaahumanu Mall

275 West Kaahumanu Avenue

Kahului, HI 96732

August 13, 2023, 3:25 p.m. HST, Updated September 14, 2023 11:50 a.m. HST

We are offering a free AT&T PREPAID device when you activate or renew any AT&T Prepaid phone plan at our AT&T Retail store in Kahului* to help keep those impacted by the Maui wildfires connected. This offer is valid through November 6, 2023

Taxes and fees extra. Limit one device per line. SKU 6408D, SKU 6060D, SKU 6475D.

*Store Location

Kaahumanu Mall

275 West Kaahumanu Avenue

Kahului, HI 96732

August 10, 2023, 4:25 a.m. HST, Updated August 28, 2023, 5:15 a.m. HST

We are offering 25% off power accessories at our AT&T Retail store in Kahului* to help keep our customers connected. This offer is valid through September 15, 2023.

*Store Location

Kaahumanu Mall

275 West Kaahumanu Avenue

Kahului, HI 96732

August 9, 2023, 8:55 a.m. HST, Updated August 15, 2023, 11:20 a.m. HST

Our thoughts are with those impacted by the Maui wildfires. To help our wireless customers stay connected through this difficult time, we are waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers with billing addresses in zip codes* across affected areas from August 9, 2023 through September 7, 2023.

Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.

96708, 96713, 96729, 96732, 96733, 96742, 96748, 96753, 96753, 96757, 96761, 96763, 96767, 96768, 96770, 96779, 96784, 96788, 96790, 96793

August 11, 2023, 9:40 a.m. HST

Join us in supporting communities impacted by the wildfires in Hawaii.

A one-time donation will be added to your mobile phone bill. All donations must be authorized by the account holder. Message & Data Rates May Apply.

Text HAWAII to 90999 to make a one-time donation of $10 to the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross was first on the scene and “working with officials and partners to provide evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat, and emotional support during these challenging times.” They are helping anyone and everyone in need after this disaster. When it’s safe, Red Cross teams will help with damage assessment and prepare to expand relief efforts when needed. 100% of the funds will go directly to immediate emergency assistance and long-term community rebuilding efforts.



Text WILDFIRES to 501501 to make a one-time $10 donation to the Hawaii Community Foundation.

The Hawaii Community Foundation is working closely with state and county leaders, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and philanthropists to understand their community’s quickly evolving priorities clearly. Your donation will support the changing needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance and other service identified by partners on the ground. 100% of the funds raised will go directly to their efforts of providing resources quickly, focusing on rapid response and recovery from the devastating wildfires still occurring in Maui.



Text WILDFIRES to 52000 to make a one-time $10 donation to The Salvation Army National Corporation (Beneficiary The Salvation Army of Hawaii).

The Salvation Army is quickly responding as Hawaii Wildfires rapidly impact communities, displacing people from their homes and upending lives. 100% of the funds raised will provide food, shelter, emotional and spiritual care, and other much-needed services to those affected on the Big Island and Maui.



Text CONNECT to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center.

The Information Technology Disaster Resource Center team is assessing unmet needs on Maui to ensure survivors stay charged up and connected. 100% of the funds will support the stabilization and rebuilding efforts.

August 12, 2023, 2:50 p.m. HST

To support those affected by the Hawaii wildfires, we’ve made a contribution of $100,000 to three organizations to aid recovery efforts for Maui residents and communities. These contributions include:

