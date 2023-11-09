Binance Founder's $1 Billion Plan to Save Crypto Quietly Fizzled Out – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Markets Today has everything you need to know as markets open across Europe. With analysis you won't find anywhere else, we break down the biggest stories of the day and speak to top guests who have skin in the game. Hosted by Anna Edwards, Tom Mackenzie and Mark Cudmore.
Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.
What’s the appeal of watching someone play soccer electronically? And what does it take to get to the very top of this highly competitive world? Join FourFourTwo on an incredible journey into the world of eGaming. Centered around the FIFA Interactive World Cup, our latest documentary reveals the people who make a living playing and the millions who watch them battle it out.
AstraZeneca Lifts Outlook, Gains Obesity Drug: The London Rush
Indonesia is Building Floating Solar Plants on its Reservoirs
ECB Rate-Cut Talk Is ‘Clearly Premature,’ Guindos Tells Finance
US Population Will Start Shrinking by 2100, Says Census Bureau
RBI Governor Says India Inflation Vulnerable to Food Price Shock
Bored Ape Creator Firm Says UV Lights Likely Cause Of Eye Issues
Malaysia Airlines Considering 45 New Aircraft to Support Growth
Sony Raises Outlook Yet Sounds Cautious Note on PS5 Holiday Goal
Deutsche Telekom Boosts Guidance After Beating Estimates
Taiwan May Have Figured Out a Way to Beat Phone Scammers
AI Will Cut Cost of Animated Films by 90%, Jeff Katzenberg Says
OpenAI Suggests Cyber-Attackers Behind Persistent ChatGPT Outage
AI Startup Anthropic to Use Google Chips in Expanded Partnership
US, South Korea Chide North Korea for Sending Arms to Russia
Former Malaysia Youth Minister Gets Jail, Caning for Graft, Star Says
NYC Rents Retreat From Record Highs as Market Starts to Cool
Quant Giant Dimensional's Pivot to ETFs Reaps $100 Billion Payoff
Profits slip at Japan's Sony, hit by lengthy Hollywood strike
The actors strike is over. What's next for your favorite stars, shows and Hollywood?
Saudis Find a Bottomless Money Pit in Lucid
Free Markets Are the Worst, Except for the Alternatives
The Carbon-Offset Market Can’t Police Itself
US Veterans Got a Mortgage Break. Now They’re Losing Their Homes
Can a Triangle-Shaped Jet Cut Fuel Consumption in Half?
Wait, Legal Cannabis Is Finally Coming to the Netherlands?
McDonald’s UK Boss Called to Parliament Over Toxic Culture
Women Changed Poland’s Course. Now They Want Their Rights Back
UK’s National Grid Boosts Five-Year Spending on Power Networks
Vietnam Leader Calls for Wildlife Safeguards After Uproar Over Huge Ha Long Bay Construction Site
Korea Launches Campaign Against Bedbugs as Anxiety Spreads
Affordable Housing Taxes Sweep the Ballots in Three US Cities
Why San Francisco Fell in Love With the Ferry Building
Bitcoin Trades Past $36,000 on Possible ETF Investment Approval
City Minister Says Crypto Increasingly Important to London’s Portfolio
70% Crypto Yields Are Back With DeFi Becoming a Hot Spot for Leverage Again
Changpeng Zhao
In the chaotic aftermath of crypto exchange FTX’s unraveling last November, the industry was in disarray. Prices were tumbling, investors were frantically trying to limit their exposure to the sunken platform, and startup funding was evaporating.
Then Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, billionaire founder of Binance and lone surviving titan of crypto after Sam Bankman-Fried’s swift fall, stepped in.
Binance Founder's $1 Billion Plan to Save Crypto Quietly Fizzled Out – Bloomberg
