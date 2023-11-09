What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Tuesday – Yahoo Finance

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock keeps grabbing attention thanks to the ChatGPT frenzy.

The session volume crossed the 12 million mark vs. the 100-day average volume of 29 million.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) tapped the software firm to leverage its artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve copper mining to meet the demand for decarbonization technologies.

Microsoft's developer conference last week made exciting revelations. Microsoft Azure OpenAI customers climbed by 80% month-on-month to 4500, up 80% from April 25. Also, Bing became the default search engine on ChatGPT for Plus users, with a free tier coming up shortly.

Microsoft declared 50 new products, highly AI-focused on leveraging the Microsoft and OpenAI partnership.

At least two wall street broker boosted their price targets on the stock Tuesday. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintains Microsoft with an Outperform and raises the price target from $340 to $375.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick maintains Microsoft with a Buy and raises the price target from $340 to $380.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.27% at $332.02 on the last check Tuesday.

Date

Firm

Action

From

To

Feb 2022

Tigress Financial

Maintains

Buy

Jan 2022

Citigroup

Maintains

Buy

Jan 2022

Morgan Stanley

Maintains

Overweight

