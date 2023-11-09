Is One Piece Being Taken Off Hulu? Answered – The Mary Sue

How could this be happening!?

Oh how painfully true it is when they say that the only constant is change. I mean, just look at what’s going on with the written works of Roald Dahl.

The seasons turn. Children grow up to be annoying teenagers. Annoying teenagers grow to be adults who watch anime. Adults who watch anime will someday give birth to more children, who they will then raise to watch anime. Not me of course. I can’t even keep a plant alive. How the hell am I supposed to raise a child? *Sigh*

The only thing that doesn’t appear to be changing is J.K. Rowling’s views on trans people. She continues to be the worst. There’s an exception to every rule, is there not?

If only One Piece was part of that exception.

Alas, One Piece is set to leave the streaming platform in 2023. It won’t be the only casualty of the year. Three seasons of Impractical Jokers, 11 dubbed episodes of Naruto Shippuden, and season three of Animaniacs will also be the victims of this change. But why? How could Hulu allow this to happen? Well, it turns out it’s because Hulu’s contract with Toei animation is expiring. If it makes you feel any better though, they are adding some new true crime stuff pretty soon!

It doesn’t? Yeah, me neither. After all, anime is what we all use to escape from the horrors of the world. The whole point of true crime is to expose you to them, isn’t it?

(featured image: toei animation)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like… REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They’re like that… but with anime. It’s starting to get sad.

Have a tip or story idea? Email us. Or to keep it anonymous, click here.

source