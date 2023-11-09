Join NASA Administrator, Artemis II Moon Crew for Mission Update – NASA

2 min read

NASA will host a news conference at 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, to provide Artemis II mission preparations and crew training updates. Artemis II will send a crew of four astronauts on a journey around the Moon and bring them back safely, paving the way for future long-term human exploration missions to the lunar surface, and eventually Mars.

NASA will provide live coverage of the news conference on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

To ask questions via phone, media must dial into the news conference no later than 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Artemis II is the first crewed mission on NASA’s path to establishing a long-term lunar presence for science and exploration under Artemis and is the first mission with astronauts to the Moon in more than 50 years. The approximately 10-day Artemis II flight test will launch on the agency’s powerful Space Launch System rocket, prove the Orion spacecraft’s life-support systems, and validate the capabilities and techniques needed for humans to live and work in deep space.

Learn more about the Artemis II crew and their mission at:

