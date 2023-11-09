‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Moves to Netflix After Paramount+ Cancellation – Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

Both seasons of the animated kids show, including the unaired sophomore run, have found a new home.

By Lesley Goldberg

Television Editor, West Coast

Star Trek: Prodigy, the animated kids show that was canceled at Paramount+ with its second season still midway through production, has found a new home.

Netflix has scooped up both the previously aired first season and has committed to airing the sophomore run once that completes production. Season one will stream later this year, with the second batch due in 2024.

The Paramount Global-backed Paramount+ axed Prodigy in June when it became the latest streamer to take advantage of tax write-offs. Also dropped at the time was Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Game revival and unscripted series Queen of the Universe.

Prodigy, though, was a particular surprise given the series is produced in-house by CBS Studios, where Star Trek captain Alex Kurtzman is based with a nine-figure overall deal. The franchise has been the cornerstone of the streamer since its days as CBS All Access with Kurtzman keen on expanding the universe to reach an, ahem, next generation of Trek fans who could enjoy the world with their parents. Paramount+ continues to be the home of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the adult-leaning animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Also coming to the platform is Star Trek: Section 31 and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, both of which begin production soon. All are produced by CBS Studios and Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout banner.

News that Prodigy has officially landed at Netflix comes after fans of the series launched a GoFundMe campaign that resulted in a plane flying over the offices of several streamers, including Netflix, in August.

“Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that’s always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together,” said Kurtzman and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman. “We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can’t wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world.”

Kevin and Dan Hageman serve as showrunners on Prodigy and exec produce alongside Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. The voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Rylee Alazraqui, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Dee Bradley Baker, John Noble and Jimmi Simpson. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, Robert Beltran and Billy Campbell have recurring roles.

“I’ve always held that the Star Trek fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world. They have shown their collective passion, and we’re happy to be able to celebrate Prodigy once again,” said Mulgrew, voice of Admiral Janeway.

This is not the first made-for-streaming show that Netflix has saved. The streaming giant previously picked up season three of Peacock’s Girls5eva after the star-studded comedy failed to find an audience on the NBCUniversal-backed platform.

