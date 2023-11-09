First ever Harry Potter television series ordered by new streaming … – Wizarding World

Today it was revealed at Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max Streaming Press Event that the Harry Potter books are to be adapted into a new TV series! Yes, really!

The news comes in tandem with the announcement that US streaming giant HBO Max will soon become Max – and the new Harry Potter television series will be a Max Original when it launches in the US. Of course, wherever you are in the world, you’ll find out soon enough how you can watch the series in your territory too.

The new adaptation will introduce you to a new cast for a new generation of fandom, and will be full of the fantastic detail, much-loved characters and dramatic locations we have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and his incredible adventures to new audiences around the world.

The Harry Potter books were first adapted for the screen back in 2001, paving the path for what would become a beloved 8-film series that we still celebrate today. They will always be at the heart of the magic, but we are excited to hear we will have the opportunity to relive these stories in exciting new ways.

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content described Harry Potter as a ‘cultural phenomenon’.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” he said. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

J. K. Rowling, who will serve as an Executive Producer said of the news: “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

And that… is all we have for you so far. But we’re sure that’s plenty for you to be getting on with! You can sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date on all the latest news about the series as we get it.

And, if this news has got you in the mood for a Harry Potter movie marathon, we certainly don’t blame you: here are all the ways you can stream the films in your territory.

